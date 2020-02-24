Bent Street win Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Championship

National heavyweight Bent Street walked away with the 3rd annual Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Championship, dismantling Rio All-Stars 5-1 on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

It was an exhibition of clinical finishing from the traditional giant in front of a massive crowd, as they romped their way to the prestigious title following five unanswered goals.

The opening goal from Rio All-Stars Kelsey Benjamin in the seventh minute proved to be nothing more than a consolation conversion, as the experienced Bent Street side took complete control led by Colin Nelson, the eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the event.

Nelson smashed a hat-trick in the 20th, 29th and 35th minutes, following earlier conversions from Daniel Wilson and William Europe in the 10th and 16th minutes respectively.

Esan Griffith, San Sports Director and Coordinator of the tournament stated, “The tournament culminated in grand fashion with a powerful display from Bent Street as they claimed their second title in three years. Rio All-Stars displayed the quality to make the finale and must be commended for their effort but the experience of Bent Street came to the forefront in the championship match.”

He further said, “Once again I would like to thank all the players, fans and sponsors who maintained their unwavering support for the event. Without the input of this vital trio, the overall success and continued development of the event would not be possible.”

It was the second consecutive tournament win for Bent Street following their capture of the inaugural Dragon Stout Championship. They pocketed $600,000 and the championship trophy.

Individually, Nelson collected the MVP trophy and a Samsung Galaxy cellphone compliments of Nigel Hinds Financial Services. On the other hand, the loser and first time finalist copped $400,000 compliments of Nigel Hinds Financial Services and the respective accolade.

Meanwhile in the third place playoff, Leopold Street downed Kingston by a 6-4 score. Omallo Williams recorded a hat-trick in the fourth, 16th and 19th minutes, while Benjamin Opara, Daren Benjamin and Eon Alleyne scored in the fifth, ninth and 25th minutes each.

For the loser, Simon Emmanuel bagged a double in the 14th and 26th minutes while

Stephon Reynolds added a brace in the 27th and 33rd minutes.

For their effort, Leopold Street walked away with $200,000 compliments of MVP Sports and a trophy. Kingston pocketed $100,000 and the corresponding accolade.

Complete Results

Final

Bent St-5 vs Rio All-Stars-1

Bent St Scorers

Colin Nelson-20th, 29th and 35th

Daniel Wilson-10th

William Europe-16th

Rio Scorer

Kelsey Benjamin-7th

3rd Place

Leopold St-6 vs Kingston-4

Leopold Scorers

Omallo Williams-4th, 16th and 19th

Benjamin Opara-5th

Daren Benjamin-9th

Eon Alleyne-25th

Kingston Scorers

Simon Emmanuel-14th and 26th

Stephon Reynolds-27th and 33rd