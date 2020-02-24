Bathing and Shrouding facility erected at Leonora Sunnatul Jamaat Compound

Following approval from the Stewartville/Cornelia Ida Neighbourhood Democratic Council, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, The Environmental Protection Agency and the Central Board of Health, a bathing and shrouding facility was recently erected at the Leonora Sunnatul Jamaat Masjid Compound, West Coast Demerara.

The project was sponsored by a family of the community who wished to remain anonymous. Its main objective is to assist Muslims to take care of their deceased relatives prior to the Janazah prayer (funeral prayer) and burial, which includes bathing and dressing.

Kaieteur News was informed that some relatives are finding it very difficult financially to meet the cost attached to offset the burial of their relatives and as a result, materials used to cleanse and shroud the deceased will be free of cost, whereas only a minimal maintenance fee or donations will be accepted.

Persons interested to use the facility can contact Imaam Wazir Allie on 675-1996 or Nazir Khan on 687-2954 to make the necessary arrangements.