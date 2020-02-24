Latest update February 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bathing and Shrouding facility erected at Leonora Sunnatul Jamaat Compound

Feb 24, 2020 News 0

Following approval from the Stewartville/Cornelia Ida Neighbourhood Democratic Council, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, The Environmental Protection Agency and the Central Board of Health, a bathing and shrouding facility was recently erected at the Leonora Sunnatul Jamaat Masjid Compound, West Coast Demerara.
The project was sponsored by a family of the community who wished to remain anonymous. Its main objective is to assist Muslims to take care of their deceased relatives prior to the Janazah prayer (funeral prayer) and burial, which includes bathing and dressing.
Kaieteur News was informed that some relatives are finding it very difficult financially to meet the cost attached to offset the burial of their relatives and as a result, materials used to cleanse and shroud the deceased will be free of cost, whereas only a minimal maintenance fee or donations will be accepted.
Persons interested to use the facility can contact Imaam Wazir Allie on 675-1996 or Nazir Khan on 687-2954 to make the necessary arrangements.

More in this category

Sports

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

GFF conducts Coaches Education Workshop in Region 1

Feb 24, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation conducted a two-day Introductory Coaching training at Port Kaituma Community Centre, targeting 11 coaches and prospective coaches from the Matarkai sub-Region...
Read More
Alesha Jackman records victory in international outing

Alesha Jackman records victory in international...

Feb 24, 2020

Bent Street win Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Championship

Bent Street win Magnum Mash Cup Futsal...

Feb 24, 2020

AAG Carifta trials…. Charles takes girls U19 100m, 200m; Reid wins girls U16 100m, 400m; Marks, Tyndall, Johnson shine

AAG Carifta trials…. Charles takes girls...

Feb 24, 2020

Changed mentality and youthful team among goals for Golden Jaguars

Changed mentality and youthful team among goals...

Feb 24, 2020

Jermine and Family Mash Cup in Linden… Keon Hall’s late goal hands Bakewell Topp XX 1-0 win over Coomacka – Capture $600,000 and bragging rights

Jermine and Family Mash Cup in Linden… Keon...

Feb 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019