Alesha Jackman records victory in international outing

Guyana’s youth boxing sensation Alesha Jackman kept the nation’s flag flying high when she snatched gold in Barbados Saturday evening. The 15-year-old Jackman defeated Chole Jenkins at the Ronald Wilson Memorial Tournament held in St. Michael. The lone Guyanese athlete at the tournament, Jackman dominated her opponent while boxing her way to a resounding unanimous decision victory.

The win ensured that Jackman’s international record remained unblemished. President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle was loud in praise for the talented teenager. “We continue to see improvement in every fight Miss Jackman contest. She continues to show just how important it is to invest in her and other young athletes. We are proud of her and by extension the entire Guyana is proud of this prodigy,” Ninvalle said.

The GBA president reiterated that the Association will continue to pour resources into Jackman’s exposure and development. The young fighter was accompanied to Barbados by Coach Sebert Blake.

Ninvalle also thanked the management of the Guyana Power and Light for allowing their employee, Blake, to make the trip at very short notice. Meanwhile, secretary of the Barbados Boxing Association Kathy Harper-Hall hailed Ninvalle for “coming to the rescue” of her association at short notice.