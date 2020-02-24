AAG Carifta trials…. Charles takes girls U19 100m, 200m; Reid wins girls U16 100m, 400m; Marks, Tyndall, Johnson shine

Brianna Charles turned in commendable performances to win the girls 19 and under 100m and 200m races, while Hannah Reid was also outstanding in the girls 16 and under 100m and 400m events when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held its Carifta trials on Saturday last at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, West Coast Demerara.

Charles of Running Brave Athletic Club clocked 11.81 seconds in the girls 19 and under 100m to win ahead of Deshana Skeete of Christianburg Wismar who finished in 11.90 and third placed Princess Browne of Running Brave in 12.54. Charles fine form continued when she overpowered her rivals to win the girls 19 and under 200m in 24.47 seconds; Skeete took the runner spot in 25.08 and Deborah Thorne of the Guyana Defence Force was third in 25.70.

Hannah Reid of Police Progressive Youth Club won the girls 16 and under 100m in a time of 12.32 seconds ahead of Qweiasha Sealy of DeChallengers in 12.53 and Tia Thompson of Guyana Defence Force in 12.66.

Reid clocked 57.53 seconds in the girls 16 and under 400m, winning by some margin as her closest rival, Charissa December of DeChallengers finished in 1:02.77; Tatiana Alves of Mercury Fast Laners was third in 1:13.82.

The girls 16 and under 200m was taken by Qweiasha Sealey of DeChallengers in 26.02 seconds; Karese Lloyd of Running Brave finished second in 27.19 and Queanna Taylor of Tytans placed third in 27.33.

Keliza Smith of Running Brave took the top podium spot in the girls 19 and under 400m in 57.06 seconds, while Deborah Thorne of thee Guyana Defence Force (GDF) placed second in 1:02.91.

Attoya Harvey of Running Brave won the girls 16 and under 1500m in 4:54.79; Jennifer Byass of New Amsterdam United placed second in 5:14.05 and Shevonne Younge of Tytans was third in 5:23.73.

The girls 19 and under 1500m was won by Shaquka Tyrell of Christianburg Wismar in 4:54.38 while Aaliyah Headley of Running Brave placed second in 5:13.13 and Renea Hunte of Mercury Fast Laners was third in 9:14.11.

Sheama Tyrell of Christianburg Wismar took the girls 3000m in 10:41.32 and Rosemond Harvey of Running Brave placed second in 12:41.27.

Tamara Harvey of DeChallengers won the girls 16 and under long jump with a leap of 4.98m ahead of Qweiasha Sealey of DeChallengers 4.91m and Odessa France of Police Progressive YC 4.90m.

Keliza Smith of Running Brave took the girls 19 and under long jump with a leap 5.54m; Annalisa Barclay of Upper Demerara took the runner up spot with 5.32m and Tia Charles was third with 5.16m. Celena Sealey of Rurallites won the girls 16 and under shot put with a throw of 6.69m, Jahaziah Copeland of Upper Demerara took the girls 19 and under shot put with a throw of 11.20m, Celena Sealey threw 20.72m to win the girls 16 and under discus, while Copeland also captured the girls 19 and under discus with a throw of 34.98m.

Tonya Rollins of Guyana Defence Force claimed the women 20+ 100m in a time of 12.15seconds; Ruth Sanmoogan of Running Brave took the runner up spot in 12.28 and her club mate Alisha Fortune was third in 12.57.The women 20+ 400m was taken by Euzeka Williams of the Guyana Defence Force in 1:05.23.

Wesley Tyndall of Running Brave captured the boys 16 and under 100m in a time of 11.19 seconds ahead of Sean Johnson of Christianburg Wismar in 11.28 and David Higgins of Police Progressive YC in 11.49, respectively.

The boys 19 and under 100m was won by Lionel Marks of the Guyana Defence Force in 10.40 seconds while Nicholas Denheart of New Amsterdam placed second in 10.83 and Osa Blair of Police Progressive YC was third in 10.89.

Sean Johnson of Christianburg Wismar took the top podium spot in the boys 16 and under 200m in a time of 22.78; Job Fraser of New Amsterdam placed second in 23.04 and Omar James of Upper Demerara finished third in 23.16.

Lionel Marks of the Guyana Defence Force won the boys 19 and under 200m in 21.68 seconds while Akeem Stewart of the Guyana Defence Force placed second in 21.83 and Stephon Boodie of Police Progressive YC finished third in 22.07.

Omar James of Upper Demerara carted off the boys 16 and under 400m title in 51.24 seconds; Job Fraser of New Amsterdam took the runner up spot in 52.22 and Roger Smith of Hopetown Flames placed third in 52.71.

The boys 19 and under 400m was taken by Courtley Benn of Police Progressive YC in 48.36 seconds; Godwin Humphrey of GDF grabbed second spot in 48.53 followed by Daniel Benjamin of Running Brave in 49.37.

Seon Booker of Police Progressive YC triumphed in the boys 16 and under 1500m in 4:09.03; Samuel Henry of Rurallites placed second in 4:15.67 and Albert Adams of Tytans was third in 4:38.29.

Nicholas Daw of GDF took the boys 19 and under 1500m in 4:15.01; Kennard Hartog of Police Progressive YC placed second in 4:17.74 and Omari Walcott of Rurallites was third in 4:25.61. Samuel Henry of Rurallites captured the boys 16 and under 3000m race in a time of 9:28.45.

The Boys 16 and under long jump was won by Wesley Tyndall of Running Brave with a leap of 7.15m; Russell Paton of Christianburg Wismar leaped 6.71m to win the boys 19 and under long jump; Okenoko Pascall of Rurallites prevailed in the boys 16 and under shot put with a throw of 14.53m; Joshua Tappin of Upper Demerara took the top podium spot in the boys 19 and under shot put with a throw of 13.52m; Richard Simon of Police Progressive YC won the boys 16 and under discus, throwing 29.33m; Joshua Tappin threw 39.88m to win the boys 19 and under discus.

Davin Fraser of Police Progressive YC took the men 20+ 100m title in a time of 10.59 seconds while Stephon Boodie placed second in 10.69 and Leslain Baird of GDF was third in 10.81.

Cleveland Thomas of Police Progressive YC won the men 20+ 1500m in 4:08.41; his club mate Tremaine Browne captured the men 20+ long jump with a leap of 7.47m and Osafa Dos Santos, also of Police Progressive YC won the men 20+ shot put with a throw of 13.35m. Kaidon Persaud of Upper Demerara won the boys 14 and under 400m.