Latest update February 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

The baccoo speaks

Feb 23, 2020

Indeed, a new trend has developed in Guyana. Gangs on wheels are roaming the streets snatching personal items. This incident is becoming prevalent, but the police are on to the culprits.
There will be three arrests in the coming days. One of the attempted escapees would be a schoolboy.
**
Another murder will occur in a depressed area. A quarrel will escalate, because someone hears that the other person had said something untoward.
In fact, drugs would be at the centre of the dispute. The suspect will run, but with hardly anywhere to seek shelter, he would be caught in a hurry.
**
Elections violence is not really an option, but individuals would take their party preferences too far. One such incident would actually split a peaceful community.
Strange enough, this is going to be the case in a remote part of the country where politicians have made their presence felt.

