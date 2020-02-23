Region Six schools receive STEM kits

More schools in the East Berbice Corentyne Region have been equipped with STEM learning kits to enhance their capabilities of learning. The schools were presented with the kits by Minister of Education Dr. Nicolette Henry.

Three schools namely Fyrish, Gibraltar Courtland Primary, and Hibiscus Nursery school in New Amsterdam, benefitted.

During the presentation of the kits to the schools Dr. Henry said that they will allow for greater creativity and innovation among the students.

The Education Minister said that the kits will assist science education in schools at a time when several skilled professionals are needed for the Oil and Gas sector.

Minister Henry alluded to the other soft skills the kits will help the children to develop such as creativity, critical thinking, while ensuring learning is made fun and interactive.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Regional Education Officer, Ms. Bhagmattie LaCruz. She urged the children and the teachers to make maximum use of the kits so that there can be improvements among students and the overall education system.