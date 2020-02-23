Popular Pastor Cecil Agard succumbs one year after struck down by drunk getaway driver

Popular Pastor Cecil B. Agard has succumbed to his injuries more than one year and two months after he was struck down by a drunk getaway driver on the Sheet Anchor Public Road, East Canje.

Pastor Agard, 77, who is the founder of the Faith Deliverance Tabernacle Church at 73 Nurseville/ Tucber Park Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, died Saturday morning at his home. He never recovered from the injuries he suffered during the accident.

The accident occurred around 20:00 hrs on Sunday December 9, 2018. Pastor Agard was riding his motorcycle CF 9858 on his way home after praying for some believers when he was struck by motor car PPP 2518 driven by Gavin Saunders, 52, of Philadelphia Street, New Amsterdam.

Both were heading towards New Amsterdam.

In trying to pass the motorcycle the left side of the heavily tinted motor car which was going at a fast rate of speed collided with the motor cycle.

The impact threw Pastor Agard off the motorcycle and crushed his right leg in four places. He also suffered injuries to his head and back.

The car then reportedly turned off its lights and accelerated from the accident scene.

Agard who had been on the pulpit for over 60 years was picked up by residents and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He underwent more than four hours of surgery.

Residents who had noticed the vehicle gave a description to the police. The car was subsequently located some hours later parked at a popular night spot in the town. The driver was imbibing. A breathalyzer test was conducted on him and he was found to be way over the legal limit.

A search of the vehicle unearthed a quantity of marijuana, a bottle of rum and a cutlass among other things.

Saunders was subsequently slapped with five charges. Driving under the influence of Alcohol, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving an unlicensed motor vehicle.

All those charges were reportedly dismissed.