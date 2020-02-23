On a mission to help make Guyana a better place… Probation and Social Services Officer, Monique Meusa, is a ‘Special Person’

By Sharmain Grainger

A single word that can aptly describe our ‘Special Person’ this week is exuberant, for she is always full of energy, excited to get done all tasks before her, and plays her role with absolute cheerfulness. But what many people may not know is that much like the refining of crude oil [an analogy that Guyanese should have some appreciation for these days] she has had to pass through some intense heat [struggles] to become the woman she is today.

Those who know Monique Abika Meusa, are well aware that she is nothing less than resilient, and a champion for those whose ‘testings’ have been similar to hers, and others whose experiences have been so jarring to the senses that even society sometimes, too ill-equipped to act, turn a blind eye.

But not Monique. She has had one too many daunting experiences to knowingly let those experienced by others who are vulnerable go unchecked on a daily basis. To achieve this, she has been able to assume a suitable battle stance from the Broad and Charles Streets, Georgetown headquarters of the Childcare and Protection Agency [CPA] which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Social Protection.

By virtue of being a Probation and Social Services Officer for the past six years with supervisory responsibility for the Foster Care Department, Monique has been proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

But it should come as no surprise, the passion and dedication she wields to ensure that she completes her duties, and then some, with absolute precision. She knows what it is like to be hurt, to be betrayed, but thankfully, with the support of a strong family circle and caring others, she was able to pull through and become a human with the wit and stamina to create needed changes in society that can help more than a few.

THE JOURNEY BEGINS

Born on Thursday, January 7, 1993, as the second of four children [Yoel, Monique, Tahir Meusa and Tomika] to the union of entrepreneurial-minded parents: Deborah Caesar and Harvey Meusa, Monique remembers growing up at Vergenoegen, which she proudly described as a beautiful, small community located on the East Bank of Essequibo.

Her mother, she recalled, was the owner of a small business which was characterized by her selling poultry in the community of Vergenoegen, and her father she described as a “Jack of all Trades” and very versed in things accounting and carpentry.

As a young girl, Monique attended Vergenoegen Nursery and then Philadelphia Primary before writing Common Entrance to secure a place at Brickdam Secondary. She has a vivid recollection of engaging in interpretive dancing as a favourite pastime, which she got to indulge in through the Vergenoegen Fountain of Life Wesleyan Church.

Although she had a secret desire to become a teacher as a young girl, the way things panned out for Monique, she eventually realized that her calling was to become a Social Worker.

“Growing up I always wanted to be a teacher, but as I as I grew older and overcame some harsh experiences in my childhood and teenage years, I was certain that my calling was social work. Social work has provided me with an avenue where I could turn my mess into a message; and change from a victim into a survivor and be the vehicle of positive change in society,” said a philosophical Monique.

But this she didn’t know when she first enrolled at the University of Guyana [UG] with a plan to do a Diploma programme in Social Work as a stepping stone to the law programme. But as Monique recalls it, “I was drawn to Social Work by pain, anger, bitterness, uncertainty and curiosity but at the age of seventeen, like most teenagers just out of Secondary School, I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life. I was absolutely certain though, that I wanted to work, because I saw it as a form of gaining independence, and an avenue to better my family’s living circumstances but my mother, however, was adamant that I enrolled at UG.”

“Initially I wanted to do law and my intention was to utilize my Diploma in Social Work to gain entry to the Programme, however after completing my Diploma, I realized that I was right where I needed to be and proceeded to complete the Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work,” Monique shared.

A TRUE PROFESSIONAL

After completing her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 2014, Monique was able to land a job at CPA and is currently reading for her Master’s in Social Work.

To improve her professional capabilities, she has been exposed to numerous training programmes offered by organisations such as USAID and UNICEF.

Asked to comment on the importance of her responsibilities, Monique explained, “At CPA we do more than just provide psychosocial support to children who are being abused, we strengthen families; we provide families with the necessary tools to make better decisions which will further eliminate social ills such as domestic violence, child abuse, drug use, youth and crime, unemployment, etc. When we strengthen families, we further strengthen communities and when communities are strengthened, we build a better Guyana.”

Monique has found over the years that CPA officers are sometimes perceived to be “angels in disguise who seek to be a voice for those who have no voice.” But to some others, Monique candidly revealed “we are known to be the enemy and referred to as the ‘people who take away people’s children’.”

The latter, she divulged, often leads to disgruntled clients who fail to cooperate. This, she admitted, sometimes results in verbal attacks and threats to herself and colleagues. Moreover, a typical work day for Monique requires that she demonstrate a high level of self-restraint in order to remain as professional as possible.

“Working with abused children and hearing their tales of horror can cause one to be very emotional, so it’s important for me to strike that balance and not have my emotions overpower my ability to function and help my clients,” said Monique, whose efforts sometimes sees her working through the lunch hour, and even beyond the stipulated 4:30pm end to the workday sometimes, to get a task completed.

But Monique doesn’t mind the imposition, because she sometimes is able to bask in the “amazing moments when children are reintegrated with their families and there is an outburst of overwhelming joy, knowing that I assisted to create the changes for the reintegration. It is awesome to see clients become empowered and taken from one point to another.”

EXPERIENCE BUILDS CHARACTER

Monique appreciates all too well the notion of “who feels it knows it”. As she reflected on her own life’s journey, she confessed, “If I said my childhood was all bright I would be dishonest. Among some of the beautiful moments, I cannot help but recall moments I contemplated and attempted suicide which stemmed from childhood trauma experienced in the home and at school. I have vivid images of being bullied in secondary school because I didn’t fit in…I was “country gyal come to town”, and I remember being molested, and harsh methods of physical punishment that was seen as disciplining, and battling the feeling of being unwanted and not good enough.”

She suppressed the hurt she carried with her throughout her teenage years, and confessed that they did help to influence some of the negative decisions she made as a young adult. These not only included suicidal attempts, but she has survived an abusive relationship and excessive use of alcohol and other substances.

She however disclosed that it was while enrolled in the Social Work Programme at UG that she was able to truly find herself. “I was able to resolve childhood hurts, make better decisions, forgive and let go, and find a place of peace. I knew that I wasn’t the only person in this world hurting, and I wanted to give this special gift I found to others, so that they could also be at peace,” said Monique.

It was while uncovering her true self that Monique learnt the meaning of her own name: ‘giver of advice/counselor’, and it was then that she understood why she was so passionate about her career path. In fact, she embraces the revelation that “I actually didn’t choose Social Work but Social Work chose me”.

Although there are some challenges faced along the way, Monique insists that there is no one or anything that can change her professional focus. “If I decided to leave Guyana, if all the Social Workers left, who would clean up all the mess created by failed systems? We are all important…the janitor is as important as the CEO,” said Monique, as she shared her view that the work of the Social Worker should be seen as one worthy of much respect.

GUIDING LIGHTS

But without some impacting experiences and the guidance of some key persons in her life, Monique is well aware that life could have gone in a much more daunting direction. As such, she disclosed, “the person I am today is influenced by some of the most amazing people. Firstly, my mother who made many sacrifices to ensure that me, and my siblings, were comfortable. She has taught me to be resilient, independent and humble.”

“My father taught me to look beyond the surface of things…it is never really what it appears to be. He taught me forgiveness and integrity too. My loving aunts Dorcas Caesar and Crisann Caesar, who fostered me from the age of 11 when my parents encountered financial difficulties, they played an instrumental role in my academic achievements. My Primary One teacher, Ms. Michelle Winter, taught me compassion and kindness when she allowed me to attend lessons free of cost because we couldn’t afford it. My mistakes and mishaps gave me the experiences I apply to the theories I have learned at UG, and these make relating to clients easier,” said Monique.

Her existence was also shaped by a colleague, who, according to Monique, has since left for the great beyond. “My friend and co-worker, the late Felina Maikoo, made every day at CPA a bit easier. She taught me the true meaning of faith, strength, selflessness, beauty beyond appearance and love.”

Moreover, aside from work, Monique ensures she finds time for family and friends.

“I love baking cakes and cooking and having a fun time hanging with friends and family. I am bubbly and usually the life of the party,” said Monique, who also engages in voluntary work with the Guyana Golden Lives Organization and the Guyana Police Force.

In fact, one of her more noteworthy achievements is when in 2015, at the age of 22, she created a training package for the Guyana Police Force’s Felix Austin Police College titled ‘An Introduction to Communication, Gender and Social Service Delivery‘, which is geared towards enhancing the service delivery provided to the public by police ranks. This training package has been sustained to date, and Monique counts herself as privileged to continue to provide lectures to those who have vowed to serve and protect the nation.

THINGS WILL GET BETTER

Another feat she takes pride in, is the establishment of a food business, together with her mother, in 2016. The business, Momo’s Snackette and Grocery, located at 41 Charles and Howes Streets, Charlestown, which is supported by her aunt, is one that provides hot, affordable, delicious meals daily, and also caters to special events.

Even with all this on her plate, Monique somehow finds the time to be adventurous and appreciate nature and, according to her, “I take advantage of every opportunity to travel in and out of Guyana.” Added to this, this three-time pageant title holder gets to express herself through roles in infomercials. She is also currently tasked with playing the leading role in Madeleine – a Parenting Skills Programme launched at the beginning of this year by the Ministry of Social Protection.

Her advice to the masses, especially young people, is: “it does not matter where you come from, what you have been through, who would have given up on you, how unworthy you feel or how disappointed you are in yourself. As long as you are alive, there is hope for things to get better.”

She also preaches to young people many lessons she’d learnt such as: “Nothing remains the same; but you must have the will to start the process of change. Pace yourself, believe in yourself…it is not going to be easy, you are going to cry many days along your journey, and that’s fine, young men it is ok to cry too; just ensure once your tears are wiped away you keep going. Just keep going and everything is going to be fine.”

Among her many appeals to the youth of today too is: “Do not let poverty be an excuse for dishonesty; do not let past hurt be an excuse for you to hurt others; do not let your eyes be filled with greed over your brother or sister’s success. Be contented that you are competing with no-one but yourself, and strive every day to be better than you were the day before. Show kindness, gratitude, humility, and when you get to the point where you think you have arrived, never forget to send back down the elevator,” she added.

For being an outstanding young woman with concrete focus on helping to make our nation a better place, today we name Ms. Monique Abika Meusa our ‘Special Person’ of the week.