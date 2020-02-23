Latest update February 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyana encouraging people to tie its hand and foot

Feb 23, 2020 Dem Boys Seh

Guyana is a funny place. Nobody don’t tek this country anymore. Elections coming and usually dem farrin people des sit back and watch from a distance. These days dem coming like if is a normal time.
When dem boys ask one of de farrin people she tell dem that as far as people concerned, de government is six of one and half a dozen of de oddas. All two of de major parties done promise not to trouble de oil situation.
Of course, when de news come out that neither Soulja Bai nor Jagdeo intend to revisit de oil contract, people realize that de situation wouldn’t change—talk fuh rain or talk fun sun.
That is why none of dem parties mek oil an election issue. De political parties talk bout corruption and who knock off people but none of dem talk bout oil. Even when people talk bout de lopsided contract Jagdeo ain’t seh nutten.
When de dust settle he did seh that he wouldn’t change de contract.
But that is only part of de story. Now de local content report got problems. Dem boys hear that this one got something bout confidentiality. De first man who draft de contract tek he time to mek sure that nutten like that in de clauses.
If de country don’t have a jail and de law don’t mention anything bout imprisonment, why a man must draft a contract that talk bout imprisonment?
Dem boys remember that de Trini did seh that he gun do everything to ensure that de people of Guyana don’t get shackled by contracts and contract deals.
De new man not only mek sure dem get shackle he bring some brand new shackles to lock in de Guyanese people.
That is why some odda farrin companies operating in Guyana behaving like if dem own Guyana. Dem boys done believe that de farrin people see Guyana as a cash cow.
All of dem come, get dem concessions and promise jobs. But dem never mek a profit suh Guyana never get what it due. De situation ain’t change.
Talk half and watch how people shackling Guyana

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

