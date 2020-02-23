Latest update February 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Government commissions $445M Sluice at D’Edward, West Berbice

Feb 23, 2020 News 0

Residents of West Berbice (Region 5) are happy with the commissioning of a new $445M sluice. The sluice which is situated at D’Edward Village will benefit approximately 5000 residents and farmers.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder along with Chief Executive Officer of NDIA Frederick Flatts and a student of Rosignol Secondary, Commission the sluice at D’Edward.

It will now make flooding in the region a thing of the past. The new four-door sluice is a tremendous boost to infrastructural works in the region and replaces an old three-door sluice which was in a dilapidated condition. The sluice is capable of draining 16,000 acres of land and pumping over 6000 gallons of water per second.
Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, stated that the new sluice was constructed to cater for future developments of the region. It signals the government’s commitment to developing regional agriculture and boosting village economies.
“Region Five is the largest rice-producing region in Guyana, producing 45 percent of paddy annually. From Number No 27 Village to D’Edward, West Coast Berbice, there are about 500 rice farmers who
cultivated approximately 11,500 acres in the last crop.
“They will directly benefit from this investment.”
The Minister said that in 2019 alone, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the MMA-ADA, invested $846Million to continue implementing the upgrading and rehabilitating of drainage and irrigation
systems and land administration in Region Five.
He assured residents that the government “remains committed to flood risk management for the economic and social well-being of the Guyanese people.”
Chief Executive Officer of National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Frederick Flatts, said the sluice in conjunction with other sluices and pump station serves an area of approximately 48,000 acres of residential and agricultural land.
“All of this is being done to improve drainage in this area. We look forward to a time when we would hardly see flooding in the area.
“Through planning, when we talk about reducing flooding it is not mere talk, it is a real attempt to reduce flooding,” Flatts mentioned.
Farmers heaped praised on the government for the construction of the new sluice. This is a blessing for us in the region, and will make life much easier.
The project was completed at a total cost of $445 M. The designed was done by SRK Engineering at a cost of $13.7M and supervised by E&A consultants for $16.7M. The sluice was constructed by Courtney Benn Construction Services Limited.

More in this category

Sports

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Feb 23, 2020

Nat’l U20 Women’s, Men’s teams face Nicaragua in Dominican Rep. and Nicaragua History beckons for Guyana’s football today when, for the first time in its history at the Under-20 level, the...
Read More
Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at recent Boxing Extravaganza

Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at...

Feb 23, 2020

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation for 3rd consecutive year

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana...

Feb 23, 2020

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty 2-0 win over ultra defensive USVI

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty...

Feb 23, 2020

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final Algoo, Khan help Berbice dethrone Demerara at Bourda

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final...

Feb 23, 2020

Faoud Bacchus bats for West Indies Over 50s team 2nd Over 50s World Cup bowls off in SA March 10th -24th

Faoud Bacchus bats for West Indies Over 50s team...

Feb 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019