Education Minister donates beds to the family of stabbed Linden school girl

…teenager discharged from hospital, recovering well

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, donated two beds, with mattresses to Mr Maynard Williams, the father of 15-year-old, Shashamani Williams, the Linden Foundation Secondary School student who was stabbed during a fight after school late last month.

According to the Education Minister, she wanted to ensure that the teenager’s needs are adequately met now that she has been discharged from the hospital and on the road to recovery.

During a visit to the child’s home in Linden, Remigrant United, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with overseas affiliations was working to ensure that the family can move into their new home in two weeks.

According to Mr Paul Nurse, a member of the NGO, after learning of the girl’s plight and the family’s living arrangement, he and other members have been seeking assistance from persons in the community and elsewhere to assist with the construction of a new home for the family.

Nurse said that they have been receiving donations of sand, cement and other building supplies to assist with the construction of the new home.

He explained that because some amount of construction has to be done and the fact that the schoolgirl is recovering, they thought it was appropriate to have the family accommodated at a guest house in Linden until works are completed; and that expense is being covered by the organization.

During the visit to the family’s residence, workmen were milling around with alacrity to complete works.

It was explained that the services offered by those working on the construction of the home were being provided voluntarily. Members of the organization commended Minister Henry for the donation and the interest she has shown in the teenager’s recovery.

The Education Minister said that it is heartwarming to see such acts of kindness when it is most needed and believes that persons can learn from the approaches and initiatives of the NGO.

Minister Henry visited the family at the guest house where they are temporarily residing.

Shashamani Williams said that she feels great and is looking forward to returning to school and that during her stay in the hospital she realized that her ambition is to become a nurse and she will be working towards accomplishing that.