Latest update February 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Canje River man to face jury on attempted murder charge

Feb 23, 2020 News 0

Leroy La Fleur, called “Devon”, 23, of Calabash Creek, Canje River has been committed to stand trial in the next sitting in the Berbice High Court on a charge of attempted murder.

Leroy la fleur

He is accused of attempting to kill Suraj Azeez, called “Collie Boy”, 31, of Canje River on September 11, 2011.
La Fleur appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where a preliminary Inquiry was conducted and it was concluded that a Prima Facie case has been made out against him on the charge of attempted murder.
The case for the prosecution as presented by Corporal Winston Poliah is that Azeez and the accused are known to each other, but are not friends.
It was reported that the accused has a farm about 300 feet from Azeez’s and disputes would arise from time to time. Azeez had cause to report LaFleur to the police due to the ongoing dispute.
On the day in question the accused was at the estate pump at Calabash Creek up the Canje River talking with friends. They were also catching fish.
During the time Azeez told investigators that he felt a chop across his right hand. Upon looking around he saw the accused with a cutlass in his hands.
The accused began chopping him about his body while threatening to kill him.
Azeez fell to the ground and eventually lost consciousness. He was picked up and taken to the hospital.
The matter was reported to the police and LaFleur was arrested and charged.

 

More in this category

Sports

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Feb 23, 2020

Nat’l U20 Women’s, Men’s teams face Nicaragua in Dominican Rep. and Nicaragua History beckons for Guyana’s football today when, for the first time in its history at the Under-20 level, the...
Read More
Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at recent Boxing Extravaganza

Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at...

Feb 23, 2020

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation for 3rd consecutive year

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana...

Feb 23, 2020

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty 2-0 win over ultra defensive USVI

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty...

Feb 23, 2020

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final Algoo, Khan help Berbice dethrone Demerara at Bourda

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final...

Feb 23, 2020

Faoud Bacchus bats for West Indies Over 50s team 2nd Over 50s World Cup bowls off in SA March 10th -24th

Faoud Bacchus bats for West Indies Over 50s team...

Feb 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019