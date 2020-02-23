Canje River man to face jury on attempted murder charge

Leroy La Fleur, called “Devon”, 23, of Calabash Creek, Canje River has been committed to stand trial in the next sitting in the Berbice High Court on a charge of attempted murder.

He is accused of attempting to kill Suraj Azeez, called “Collie Boy”, 31, of Canje River on September 11, 2011.

La Fleur appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where a preliminary Inquiry was conducted and it was concluded that a Prima Facie case has been made out against him on the charge of attempted murder.

The case for the prosecution as presented by Corporal Winston Poliah is that Azeez and the accused are known to each other, but are not friends.

It was reported that the accused has a farm about 300 feet from Azeez’s and disputes would arise from time to time. Azeez had cause to report LaFleur to the police due to the ongoing dispute.

On the day in question the accused was at the estate pump at Calabash Creek up the Canje River talking with friends. They were also catching fish.

During the time Azeez told investigators that he felt a chop across his right hand. Upon looking around he saw the accused with a cutlass in his hands.

The accused began chopping him about his body while threatening to kill him.

Azeez fell to the ground and eventually lost consciousness. He was picked up and taken to the hospital.

The matter was reported to the police and LaFleur was arrested and charged.