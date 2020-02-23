Canje River man to face jury on attempted murder charge

Latest update February 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Leroy La Fleur, called “Devon”, 23, of Calabash Creek, Canje River has been committed to stand trial in the next sitting in the Berbice High Court on a charge of attempted murder.
He is accused of attempting to kill Suraj Azeez, called “Collie Boy”, 31, of Canje River on September 11, 2011.
La Fleur appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where a preliminary Inquiry was conducted and it was concluded that a Prima Facie case has been made out against him on the charge of attempted murder.
The case for the prosecution as presented by Corporal Winston Poliah is that Azeez and the accused are known to each other, but are not friends.
It was reported that the accused has a farm about 300 feet from Azeez’s and disputes would arise from time to time. Azeez had cause to report LaFleur to the police due to the ongoing dispute.
On the day in question the accused was at the estate pump at Calabash Creek up the Canje River talking with friends. They were also catching fish.
During the time Azeez told investigators that he felt a chop across his right hand. Upon looking around he saw the accused with a cutlass in his hands.
The accused began chopping him about his body while threatening to kill him.
Azeez fell to the ground and eventually lost consciousness. He was picked up and taken to the hospital.
The matter was reported to the police and LaFleur was arrested and charged.
Feb 23, 2020Nat’l U20 Women’s, Men’s teams face Nicaragua in Dominican Rep. and Nicaragua History beckons for Guyana’s football today when, for the first time in its history at the Under-20 level, the...
Feb 23, 2020
Feb 23, 2020
Feb 23, 2020
Feb 23, 2020
Feb 23, 2020
I had three chances of settling comfortably in another country that was and is far more developed, more comfortable, far... more
The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Global attention to Guyana has focussed on the current campaigning for general elections due on March... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]