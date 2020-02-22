Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Price Is Right T20 starts tomorrow

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) in collaboration with the Price Is Right Supermarket has organised a T20 cricket Competition for teams in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Areas.

The Price is Right Supermarket which is a regular sponsor of cricket competition in the area has branches located at No.79 Public Road, Corriverton and the Skeldon Market.

The competition starts tomorrow with some 27 teams set to participate. The competition is being played on a knock out basis.

The matches scheduled are as follows: No.70 Spartans versus Yakusari Horizon at No.70 Ground; No.71 Sports Club play Scottsburg United at Scottsburg; Bomb Squad take on No.72 Cut and Load at No. 72 Cut and Load Ground; Crabwood Creek Sports Club meet No. 68 Darkendz at Crabwood Creek; No.72 All Star and All Family will play at No.72, No.69 Red Rose will be at home to Mibicuri Strykers; No.73 Young Warriors tangle with No.52 Survival at No.73; No.69 Eagles and No.43 Scorpions meet No.43; No.70 MYO travel to No.68 Turn Team for their game; Young Blood versus Skeldon Titans at No.70 MYO, Yakasuri Caribs play No.69 Vikings at No.69; Dukestown Warriors challenge No.48 Challengers at No.48; No.64 Fighting Marines engage No.77 Cricket Club at No.64; No.73 Mandir has drawn the bye to the next round.

Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams as well as outstanding individual performers.

The UCCA is being led by businessman Dennis D’Andrade. The competition will be coordinated by The UCCA competitions committee which is being led former National wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)