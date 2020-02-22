Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Primary school cricket competition continues NO71 Primary win Group two

Play in the second round of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Primary school cricket competition continues in the Upper Corentyne area which encompasses the Crabwood Creek to No43 areas.

The schools have been divided into three groups or clusters. There was playing in cluster two which included No71, No68, New Market (64) and No59 Primaries.

Results of the games played showed that No71 Primary defeated No59 Primary by 9 wickets. No59 Primary batted first and reached 55-9 in their 10 overs. No71 Primary made 58-1 in 4 overs with Davendra Persaud 31 Not Out.

In another game No64 Primary defeated NO68 Primary by 8 wickets. No68 Primary 80-9 in their 10 overs with K. Singh 25 and K Bisnauth 20. NO68 Primary replied with 84-2 in 8.4 overs with C. Lakeram 47 Not Out.

In the final game No71 Primary defeated No68 Primary by 2 wickets to win the zone. Scores were NO68 Primary 90-3 in 10 overs with J. Smith 25 and C. Lakeram 14. No71 Primary responded with 91-2 in 8.4 overs with B. Heeran 38 and K. Alfred 26 the top scorers.

The winner of each group will qualify to participate in the final on a date to be announced. The competition is being sponsored by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

At the end of the competition, the winning and runner up trophies, compliments of R and R Auto Rental Services, will go to the respective schools. The schools will also be presented with gift vouchers. These vouchers will go to the players to purchase stationary and school supplies of their choice from a popular Store on the Upper Corentyne. The players will also receive school materials.

The competition is being coordinated by chairman of the UCCA Competitions committee, former national wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)