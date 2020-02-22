STSC small goal football set for Monday

South Turkeyen Sports Committee 5-a-side small goal and penalty shootout football competition will be held on Monday at the Carifesta Sports Complex, commencing at 09:00hrs. Among the teams set to take part are Sophia, Lodge, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Belfield, Kingston and Kitty.

Entrance fee is $5,000 and at stake are cash prizes, trophies and medals donated by Trophy Stall, Tent City, Retired Brigadier Edmund Collins, Dexter Lord and Department of Social Cohesion among others.

Guyana Dominoes League Mash Cup on today

The Guyana Domino League will be hosting its Mash Cup dominoes tournament today at 76 Meadowbrook Gardens, starting at 16:00hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and according to organizer Mark Wiltshire $100,000 will be added to the pot. The competition will be played on a points system and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.