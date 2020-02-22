Latest update February 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

STSC small goal football set for Monday

Feb 22, 2020 Sports 0

South Turkeyen Sports Committee 5-a-side small goal and penalty shootout football competition will be held on Monday at the Carifesta Sports Complex, commencing at 09:00hrs. Among the teams set to take part are Sophia, Lodge, Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Belfield, Kingston and Kitty.
Entrance fee is $5,000 and at stake are cash prizes, trophies and medals donated by Trophy Stall, Tent City, Retired Brigadier Edmund Collins, Dexter Lord and Department of Social Cohesion among others.

Guyana Dominoes League Mash Cup on today

The Guyana Domino League will be hosting its Mash Cup dominoes tournament today at 76 Meadowbrook Gardens, starting at 16:00hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and according to organizer Mark Wiltshire $100,000 will be added to the pot. The competition will be played on a points system and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.

More in this category

Sports

Golden Republic T20 Bash Emrit, Hemraj lead Rutherford Renegades to 8-Wkt win

Golden Republic T20 Bash Emrit, Hemraj lead Rutherford Renegades to...

Feb 22, 2020

Regal All Stars sink Ariel Speedboat at Providence By Sean Devers A disappointing crowd saw Regal All Stars beat Ariel Speedboat by 14 runs in the Softball encounter before on-target bowling from...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Primary school cricket competition continues NO71 Primary win Group two

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Primary...

Feb 22, 2020

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Price Is Right T20 starts tomorrow

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Price Is...

Feb 22, 2020

GSHFcommemorates 50th death anniversary of Rifleman Ali

GSHFcommemorates 50th death anniversary of...

Feb 22, 2020

Sterling Products Inaugural Golf Tourney set for today

Sterling Products Inaugural Golf Tourney set for...

Feb 22, 2020

STSC small goal football set for Monday

STSC small goal football set for Monday

Feb 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019