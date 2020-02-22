Sterling Products Inaugural Golf Tourney set for today

Latest update February 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
CEO of Sterling Products Ltd, Mr Ramsey Ali, at a simple Press Briefing session at the Sterling Products headquarters – in the presence of Sterling’s Merchandising & Promotions Supervisor, Dellon Lynch, and LGC’s PRO Guy Griffith – handed over to LGC Treasurer Mr Aasrodeen Shaw a sponsorship cheque for Sterling Products’ inaugural golf tournament scheduled for today, Saturday 22nd February 2020.
Mr Ali expressed his delight for the Company’s involvement with the Lusignan Golf Club, noting that though this is their first intervention, they have already been making plans for more involvement in Tournaments during this year. The Sterling Products involvement was initiated by LGC Member Ramesh Dookhoo and followed up by President Aleem Hussain to fruitful action. Mr Ali also noted that they were pleased that the LGC has been taking steps to have schools involved in golfing and they do look forward to continued support of the LGC.
Sterling Products, of Public Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara, Guyana. Telephone. +592-265-7403, Email – [email protected], has been a household name in Guyana since its inception. Sterling Products Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Liability Company on October 15, 1954. It commenced operations with the production of Margarine, Lard, Ghee and Soap.
Export of the products commenced with Golden Cream Margarine being exported to Dominica in November 1957. The production of detergent began in 1967 and Butter (Golden Dairy Butter) in 1969. Sterling Products is launching a new brand of ice-cream products at this time – the Igloo Premium Ice-creams.
