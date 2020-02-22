Raekwon, Seaton, Persaud, Lewis among gold medal winners on opening day at GASA Mash Meet

By Zaheer Mohamed

Noel Raekwon, Leon Seaton, Aleka Persaud and Shareefah Lewis were among the outstanding athletes when the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) Mash Meet commenced in Thursday at the National Aquatic Center.

Raekwon of Dorado Swim Speed Club won the boys 13-14 1500m freestyle in a time of 18:05.14 ahead of Stephen Ramkhelawan and Vladimir Woodroffe respectively.

Representing the Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club, Seaton took gold in the boys 15-17 100m freestyle in 57.54 seconds, such was his dominance in the race that his closest rival Andrew Skeete finished in 1:06.00 and third place Stephon Ramkhelawan clocked 1:06.77.

Persaud of Orca Swim Speed Club carted off the girls 13-14 200m IM in 2:45.41 while Monique Watson of 2:56.84 placed second. Persaud fine form continued when she powered her way to victory in the girls 13-14 50m breaststroke in 39.09 and 13-14 girls 100m freestyle in 1:04.36.

Lewis of Sea Otters SC grabbed gold in the girls 9-10 200m IM in a time of 3:08.78; Jasmine Allen of Dorado SSC placed second and Delica George was third.

Jeron Sookram of Dolphin Swim Speed Club won the boys 11-12 1500m freestyle in 23:30.14, Jonathan Sookram of Dolphin SSC took gold on the boys 15-17 1500m freestyle in 25:06.70, Akhiel McKoy of Dorado SSC won the boys 9-10 200m IM in 3:54.81, while Michael Thompson placed second in 4:10.83 and Micaiah Enoe finished third in 4:26.28.

The girls 11-12 200m IM was taken by Zara Crane of Dorado SSC in 3:04.00; Kayla Hardy took the runner up spot in 3:15.37 and Krya Soares was third in 3:18.69.

Heaven BelonyHashem Mohamed of Dolphin SSC won the boys 11-12 200m IM in 3:02.76 while Aarav Singh placed second in 30:05.97 and Jeron Sookram was third in 3:06.12.

The boys 13-14 200m IM was won by Elliott Gonsalves of Dorado SSC in 2:30.39; Ethan Gonsalves was second in 2:35.28 and Paul Mahaica third in 2:38.01.

Andrew Skeete of Dolphin SSC grabbed gold on the boys 15-17 200m IM in 2:50.28, Darius Williams took the top podium spot in the boys 18 and over 200m IM in 2:56.80, Monique Watson wo

n the girls 13-14 200m backstroke in 2:53.09 and Leah Terborg of Dorado SSC took the girls 15-17 200m backstroke title in 3:43.09.

Raekwon was again in winners’ lane when he carted off the boys 13-14 200m backstroke in 2:27.63 and the boys 13-14 100m freestyle in 59.76. Paul Mahaica and Elliott Gonsalves placed second and third respectively in the boys 13-14 100m freestyle.

The boys 18 and over 200m backstroke was taken by Fitzroy Thom of Torpedo SC.

Heaven Belony of Dolphin SSC won the girls 8 and under 50m breaststroke in 58.43, while Aydin Jackson of Orca SSC won the boys 8 and under breaststroke in 1:07.94.

Lewis dominance continued as she won the girls 9-10 50m breaststroke in 45.09; Michael Thompson of Dorado SSC took gold in the boys 9-10 50m breaststroke in 54.98 and Zara Crane won the girls 11-12 50m breaststroke in 42.43.

The girls 15-17 50m breaststroke was taken by Nikita Peters of Sea Otters SC in 47.03, while Safiya Foster or Dorado SSC won the girls 18 and over 50m breaststroke in 44.72.

The boys 11-12 50m breaststroke was won by Darion Pereira of Silver Shark Aquatic SC in 38.45, Elliott Gonsalves took gold in the boys 13-14 50m breaststroke in 36.12; Stephon Ramkhelawan of Dorado SSC won the boys 15-17 50m breaststroke in 36.44; Andrew Jordan of Orca SSC took the top podium spot in the boys 18 and over 50m breaststroke in 33.79.

The girls 8 and under 100m freestyle was won by Jessica Sookram of Dolphin SSC in 1:37.23 while Dimitri Phillips of Dorado SSC took the boys 8 and under 100m freestyle in 1:59.70.

Lewis added to her tally when she copped gold in the girls 9-10 100m freestyle in 1:17.86. Ahkiel McKoy won the boys 9-10 100m freestyle in 1:31.73; Zara Crane took top honours in the girls 11-12 100m freestyle in 1:13.53 and Giselle Crane of Orca SSC won the girls 15-17 100m freestyle in 1:15.71. The girls 18 and over 100m freestyle was taken by Dashawna Williams of Silver Skark SC in 1:34.73.

Hashim Mohamed grabbed the boys 11-12 109m freestyle title in 1:14.06 and Darius Williams won the boys 18 and over 100m freestyle in 1:01.90.

Action continues today.