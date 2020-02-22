Latest update February 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Milo Schools Football Tournament 2020 continues today and Monday

Feb 22, 2020 Sports 0

Play in the Milo Schools Football Tournament 2020 will continue today and Monday at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue with a total six matches over the two days.
The Petra Organisation organised tournament will see match day three featuring Charlestown and Annandale among the teams in action today while Friendship and South Ruimveldt are two of the leading teams in action on Monday’s holiday.
Full fixtures for the two days show:
2/22/2020 Round Robin Round 1 Day 3 MoE Ground Match #
12:00 hrs Charlestown Secondary v/s New Central High 7
13:45 hrs St John’s College v/s Uitvlugt Secondary 8
15:30 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s Christ Church 9
2/24/2020 Round Robin Round 1 Day 4 MoE Ground Match #
12:00 hrs Friendship Secondary v/s Carmel Secondary 10
13:45 hrs Canje Secondary v/s South Ruimveldt 11
15:30 hrs Vergenoegen Secondary v/s Tucville Secondary 12

