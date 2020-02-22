Methodist church celebrates birthday of Guyana’s newest centurion

Latest update February 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
By Anastacya Peters
The idea of living to be 100 years old is a mere figment of the imagination for some persons but in the case of Sybil Harte that is not so.
She lived to celebrate her 100th birthday last Wednesday.
With her being a member of the Trinity Methodist Church since June 1932, members of the congregation joined together to wish Ms. Harte happy birthday with prayers that she live many more decades to come.
Ms. Harte was born February 19, 1920 and has outlived both her two children.
Being a proud and outstanding member of the Methodist church, Ms. Harte held the post of Cradle Roll Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Class Leader, and was an influential part of the Woman’ League.
She is also described as a very approachable and knowledgeable person especially when it comes to the affairs of the church.
Members of the congregation described Ms. Harte as a very patient individual who gets persons to commit to their responsibilities within the church.
From a tender age to today, Ms. Harte is still guiding youths in and out of the Methodist church in their religious duties.
Even though she would have suffered two strokes in the year 2012 that resulted in her not being able to walk and communicate effectively.
Ms. Harte still continues to contribute to the life of the church through her many writings and letters of encouragement, which she sends to the congregation from time to time.
During her effective years, she also served as a Chairperson of the Guyana Red Cross Society Senior Women’s Group and was involved in organising fundraising among the other seniors.
She also partakes in several other activities as a way to keep her active.
Ms. Harte now resides in Roxanne Burnham Gardens with her great niece and nephew.
Feb 22, 2020Regal All Stars sink Ariel Speedboat at Providence By Sean Devers A disappointing crowd saw Regal All Stars beat Ariel Speedboat by 14 runs in the Softball encounter before on-target bowling from...
Feb 22, 2020
Feb 22, 2020
Feb 22, 2020
Feb 22, 2020
Feb 22, 2020
I once had a debate with a fellow Kaieteur News columnist, Stella Ramsaroop, over the question whether Raphael Trotman... more
Oil revenues will not save this country. A sound economic model will. Unless the problems in the economy are fixed, no... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteur[email protected]