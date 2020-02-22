Man charged for a spate of robberies

Six months after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer three counts of robbery under arms charges, 23-year-old Antonio Maraj, was yesterday arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The defendant had two of the three charges dismissed against him that same day after two of the victims said they no longer wished to proceed with the matter against him.

Maraj, who was unrepresented, also faced a charge which alleged that on February 8, 2020, at Leopold and Breda Streets, Georgetown, he assaulted police sergeant John Mohamed to prevent the lawful apprehension of Kennedy Fraser.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to the defendant and then highlighted that the defendant was charged multiple times before and that he is out on bail. When the Magistrate asked the defendant his address, he was unable to produce a fixed address to the court.

The prosecutor then objected based on conflicting addresses and as such the defendant was remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Daly and the matter was adjourned to March 20, 2020.

Maraj was slapped with three charges in August 2019. It is alleged that on August 12, 2019, at Hadfield and Breda Streets, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Mark Whittaker of $86,000 in cash and a Samsung cell phone valued at $64,000.

The second charge stated that on the same date and location, while in the company of others, and armed with a gun, he robbed Tavia Daly of a cell phone valued at $80,000, a silver chain valued at $10,000, and $2,500.

The final charge stated, on August 17, 2019, at D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Kester Peters of $40,000 in cash, a cell phone valued at $48,000, a gold ring valued at $127,000, a knife valued at $8,000, and two flash drives valued at $4,000.

However, the virtual complainants of the first two charges, Whittaker and Daly, stepped into the witness box and under oath, said that they would no longer want to proceed with the matter against Maraj.

Chief Magistrate McLennan then dismissed the first two charges against the defendant and he was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with reporting conditions attached that every day at 08:00hrs he report to the Ruimveldt Police Station, until the completion of the matter.