GSHFcommemorates 50th death anniversary of Rifleman Ali

The Guyana Sports Hall of Fame sends greetings to all Guyanese, and especially to the Sports Fraternity, as we celebrate our 50th Republic Anniversary.

The organization also takes this opportunity to recognize and commemorate the 50th death anniversary of legendary Guyanese rifleman Mohamed Ali who died on 29th January 1970, at the young age of 44 years old. Ali was an outstanding rifleman who won major competitions in Guyana, the West Indies and England while representing Guyana. He was Sportsman of the year in 1960, and first runner-up in 1961.

The Guyana Sports Hall of Fame Inc., which was established on April 20th 2017, has now begun work on the process of identifying candidates from all disciplines of Sport for possible induction to the Hall of Fame. Based on set rules and guidelines, Sports Men and Sports Women, as well as, Sports Broadcasters, Sports Journalists, Coaches and individuals who were seen as advocates and pioneers of their respective sport, can and may, qualify for Hall of Fame Status.

As the process unfolds, the GSHF expects to establish avenues of communication with the various Sports Organizations and Associations as regards the compilation of relevant information, records and statistics. There will also be timely releases to keep the Sports Public informed about this journey to recognize and honour our past and present Sports Heroes.