Golden Republic T20 Bash Emrit, Hemraj lead Rutherford Renegades to 8-Wkt win

Regal All Stars sink Ariel Speedboat at Providence

By Sean Devers

A disappointing crowd saw Regal All Stars beat Ariel Speedboat by 14 runs in the Softball encounter before on-target bowling from T&T’s Reyad Emrit and an unbeaten fifty from Jaguars opener Chanderpaul Hemraj powered Rutherford Renegades to an eight-wicket win over Hetmyer Hurricanes in Golden Republic T20 Bash last night at Providence.

Emrit had 4-24 as Shimron Hetymer’s X1 were restricted to 139-9 off 20 overs with T&T’s Lendl Simmons hitting three fours and a six in 23, while Hetmyer (22) and Kevlon Anderson (19) passed 15.

Set 140 to win Tevin Imlach hammered six fours and two sixes in a 29-ball 42 and added 63 for the first wicket with Hemraj whose unbeaten 58 lasted 29 balls.

After Imlach hit Chris Barnwell to mid-off at 61-1 and Leon Johnson (17) fell to Nial Smith at 94-2 before Raymon Reifer 23 not out from 16 balls with two fours and a six added 50 in an unfinished third wicket stand to see their team to 144-2 in 17.1.

Earlier, Hetymer’s Hurricanes were asked to bat on a good track with some bounce under a clear night sky and Simmons deposited pacer Keon Joseph for an effortless six off the first ball of the match.

But with the score on seven, Trevor Griffith played an impetuous shot off Joseph and top-edged the ball ‘miles’ into the air for the Keeper Anthony Bramble to hold the catch as Griffith departed for a first ball duck.

West Indies U-19 batsman Anderson edged Joseph for his first boundary before hitting Anthony Adams for consecutive boundaries before he was bowled by Emrit for 19 off 18 balls with four boundaries to leave the score on 44-2 in the sixth over.

Simmons counter-attacked before he was bowled by Adams in the next over for 23 from 18 balls with three fours and a six without addition to the score.

The 50 came up in the seventh over before the inform Barnwell (4) hit Rutherford to short mid-wicket at 51-4.

Skipper Hetmyer who started cautiously, pulled Rutherford like a bullet across the lightning fast outfield for four while dabbed Emrit for four to third man as they added 37 for the fifth wicket before Savory (14) drilled Reifer to mid-off at 88-5.

Hetmyer was caught behind as he drove loosely at the first ball from Essequibian Quinten Sampson after making 22 from 25 balls with two fours and his demise left his team in some trouble.

Renaldo Ali Mohammed and Gudakesh Motie who made 16 from 13 balls with a couple of boundaries staged a mini recovery before Emrit removed Motie, Ashmead Nedd (0) and Richie Looknauth (11) leaving Ali Mohammed (19) and Smith (2) not out.

In the softball match, Regal All Stars beat Ariel Speedboat by 14 runs after Keith Fraser (85) and Seewchand Budhu (55) took them to 186-3 in 20 overs with Richard Latiff taking 2-25 for Speedboat who could only reach 172-9 when their 20 overs expired.

Wazir Hussain (39) and Greg Singh (36) offered resistance as Fazad Rayak and Roy Persaud had two wickets each.

Regal collected $200,000, while Rutherford Renegades won $1 Million.