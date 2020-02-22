Latest update February 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Eye pass does lead to trouble

Feb 22, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

If is one thing people don’t like is disrespect. Dat is why parents does insist dat children show respect for others from de time dem small.
But some of dem although dem parents try to train dem, they does end up being very disrespectful. And is plenty things dat does cause dem to be disrespectful. If a man rich and he know people depending on him, he does show disrespect fuh de people.
Dem boys seh dat from de days of colonialism de farrin people always disrespect Guyanese. Dat was because of dem colour. And it continue dat people wid coIour always disrespect de darker people. De farrin people understand dis thing so good dat dem put couple local people to carry on de eye pass when dem gone.
Dat is how dem people at de local telephone company get so powerful dat dem think dem can talk to de people who does regulate de telephone system. De leaders of dis company want to raise de money dem charging fuh phone calls. De regulators claim dat you can’t get any increase unless situations change.
De telephone people get vex. One time dem claim how WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and even FaceTime robbing dem of dem overseas charges.
But when de regulators point out dat de telephone company charging fuh high speed internet but using de same landline. Dat mean dem collecting nuff extra money pon de landline.
Dat is not de eye pass. De eye pass come when de boss gon tell de PUC talk all you want but hurry up and approve de increase.
Dem boys seh nuff people see red dat day. De chairman of de regulators choke. Dat is when she decide to bruk up de coo-coo party. She tell de company how she suspect it does inflate its expenses and how she want see de books.
When people eye pass you, dem don’t believe you got any sense. Since de regulator chairman ask fuh see de books, not a word more ain’t talk about increase.
Talk half and don’t encourage eye pass.

New 2019