Latest update February 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cuban’s killers known to cops

Feb 22, 2020 News 0

Officers are closing in on the shooters behind the murder of Cuban national, 35-year-old Ofredis Duarte Campos, of 321 East Street, Georgetown.
Campos was shot dead during an early morning attempted robbery on Thursday morning as he was making his way to his place of work, at the Rossignol Butchery located on Church Street, Georgetown.

Dead: Ofredis Duarte Campos

A senior police official when asked to provide an update on the investigations disclosed to Kaieteur News that “we know who we are looking for.”
Sources further disclosed that the two suspects are known criminal characters who have committed a string of similar robberies in the past.
The police have also obtained CCTV footage from the scene of the crime to pin the suspects to the scene of the crime.
The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 am.
According to reports, Campos was walking along Cummings Street, between Middle and Quamina Streets, when two men rode up beside him and attempted to snatch his haversack.
According to the official police report, while on the western parapet proceeding south on Cummings Street, Campos was confronted by the suspects on a red and white XR motorcycle which came from the opposite direction.
It was said that Campos put up a fight with the two men, refusing to let them take his belongings. This fact may have angered the thieves, as one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot Campos multiple times before riding off.
He was shot three times; sustaining gunshot wounds to his right wrist, upper chest and under his chin.
The suspects reportedly escaped with nothing, because all of the dead man’s valuables were found in his possession.
The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

More in this category

Sports

Golden Republic T20 Bash Emrit, Hemraj lead Rutherford Renegades to 8-Wkt win

Golden Republic T20 Bash Emrit, Hemraj lead Rutherford Renegades to...

Feb 22, 2020

Regal All Stars sink Ariel Speedboat at Providence By Sean Devers A disappointing crowd saw Regal All Stars beat Ariel Speedboat by 14 runs in the Softball encounter before on-target bowling from...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Primary school cricket competition continues NO71 Primary win Group two

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Primary...

Feb 22, 2020

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Price Is Right T20 starts tomorrow

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Price Is...

Feb 22, 2020

GSHFcommemorates 50th death anniversary of Rifleman Ali

GSHFcommemorates 50th death anniversary of...

Feb 22, 2020

Sterling Products Inaugural Golf Tourney set for today

Sterling Products Inaugural Golf Tourney set for...

Feb 22, 2020

STSC small goal football set for Monday

STSC small goal football set for Monday

Feb 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019