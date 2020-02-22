Cuban’s killers known to cops

Officers are closing in on the shooters behind the murder of Cuban national, 35-year-old Ofredis Duarte Campos, of 321 East Street, Georgetown.

Campos was shot dead during an early morning attempted robbery on Thursday morning as he was making his way to his place of work, at the Rossignol Butchery located on Church Street, Georgetown.

A senior police official when asked to provide an update on the investigations disclosed to Kaieteur News that “we know who we are looking for.”

Sources further disclosed that the two suspects are known criminal characters who have committed a string of similar robberies in the past.

The police have also obtained CCTV footage from the scene of the crime to pin the suspects to the scene of the crime.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 am.

According to reports, Campos was walking along Cummings Street, between Middle and Quamina Streets, when two men rode up beside him and attempted to snatch his haversack.

According to the official police report, while on the western parapet proceeding south on Cummings Street, Campos was confronted by the suspects on a red and white XR motorcycle which came from the opposite direction.

It was said that Campos put up a fight with the two men, refusing to let them take his belongings. This fact may have angered the thieves, as one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot Campos multiple times before riding off.

He was shot three times; sustaining gunshot wounds to his right wrist, upper chest and under his chin.

The suspects reportedly escaped with nothing, because all of the dead man’s valuables were found in his possession.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.