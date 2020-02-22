Coconut water is worth more than gasoline – Dr. Raymond Harlall

…Company to plant 1,000,000 coconuts trees in the next 10 years

Dr. Raymond Harlall’s vision for Guyana is to promote Diversification, Capacity Building and Food Security in the Agriculture Sector through his Smart Green Sustainable & Profitable Communities Initiative.

With businesses in North America and joint ventures around the world, Dr. Harlall is a Global Activist for the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030. His movement is called “iEmpower Entrepreneurs.”

Dr. Harlall is collaborating with International Organisations, the Government of Guyana, the University of Guyana (UG), National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), National Industrial and Commercial Investment Limited, (NICIL) Go Invest, Foreign and Local Investors, and local farmers to plant 1 million coconuts trees throughout the country by 2030.

Yesterday, Dr. Harlall’s organisation, National First Farmers Federation in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, Ministry of Agriculture and the University of Guyana, Berbice Campus, hosted the very first Guyana Agriculture Diversification Forum 2020.

His company will be providing investments, specialised coconut palms, along with crop insurance and experts to assist farmers with the best practices in growing long and short-term crops together.

Dr. Harlall said, “My company is on track to plant one million coconut tree in the next 10 years here in Guyana. It’s good for the environment, ensuring local food security.

“Most importantly, we are creating massive employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, bringing farmers together and collectively bargaining for export markers.”

When asked about what he thinks the future holds for Guyana as an oil-producing nation, he said, “Guyana has won the jackpot. Our country has the largest hydrocarbon discovery of the decade and we have one of the largest landmasses to population ratio.

“Added to the vast diversity in both human capital and natural resources, we now have all the elements of a First World Nation.

“When you compare the price of one litre of coconut water or coconut oil to one litre of gasoline (not crude oil, refined fuel), it costs the same or in some instances more.

“So many health, environmental and economical benefits come from something we can all plant in our back yard.”