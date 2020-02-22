Argument over fridge compressor lands woman in court

A woman was yesterday fined $10,000, after she admitted to an assault charge, which according to her, started because of an argument over a fridge compressor.

Melissa Hodge appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, when the charge was read to her. It is alleged that on December 22, last, at Campbellville Housing Scheme she assaulted Keisha Burnette.

After pleading guilty to the assault charge, Hodge asked to give an explanation to the court.

Hodge said that the virtual complainant’s husband collected a fridge compressor from her to sell. She said she told him that whatever it is sold for, she must receive half. The man agreed to the deal but after selling the compressor, he failed to make contact with the defendant.

The defendant added that she then made contact with the virtual complainant’s wife and told her about the agreement for the selling of the fridge compressor. The court heard on the day in question, the man went to the defendant with an attitude and started to verbally abuse her.

“After he verbally abused me, he hand me a fridge compressor and after I looked at it, I told him that’s not my compressor because I know my compressor was bigger than that.”

The defendant said that she then told the man that she didn’t want that compressor and an argument ensued.

According to the defendant, the virtual complainant then came and the two women got into a heated exchange of words, which led to a fight, resulting in Burnette being assaulted.

After the defendant’s explanation to the court, Senior Magistrate ordered the woman to pay the fine for the offence she committed.