WJ Enterprise supports Petra Organisation

As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s

WJ – Jacklyn Boodie (right) accepts the printer and papers from Kavita Sukhu in the presence of Lawrence Griffith.

location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra Organisation received a heavy duty printer, a quantity of Croxley paper and a filing cabinet among other stationery.
Jacklyn Boodie of Petra Organisation expressed gratitude to the management and staff of WJ Enterprise and said they are happy for the donation.
“This will aid in the Petra organisaiton in being more productive and effective in executing their task with youth development,” she said.
Kavita Sukhu of WJ Enterprise stated that they are happy to make such contributions, adding that they are impressed with the work being done by the Perta Organisation as organisers of football competitions, locally.

