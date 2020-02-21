Welder allegedly caught with unlicensed firearm at airport, granted bail

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Thirty-three-year-old Terrence Baker, a welder, of 3715 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court to answer to gun-related charges.
The father of one is being represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva. Baker denied the charges.
The first charge alleged that on February 17, 2020, at Eugene Correia International Airport, Ogle East Coast Demerara, he had in his possession one .32 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.
A second charge stated that on the same date and at the same location he had in his possession two rounds of .32 ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.
The lawyer made an application for his client to be released on reasonable bail. However, the police prosecutor objected to bail being granted based on the fact that the file is completed and ready.
After Da Silva asked for disclosure and commencement of trial on February 26, the prosecutor then informed the court that one statement is still outstanding.
Da Silva then renewed his bail application for his client on the grounds of unreasonable delay, and uncertainty of the state of readiness by the prosecutor.
Magistrate Liverpool then granted bail in the sum of $300,000 with reporting conditions attached. The matter was adjourned to March 13, for report and disclosure.
