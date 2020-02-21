Sir Shridath calls for unity ahead of int’l border case ruling

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Sir Shridath Ramphal has called for peace during the elections slated for March 2, 2020.
Sir Shridath addressed concerns over potential disturbances at the elections during his address to a gathering at the opening of the new building for Ramphal House, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, yesterday.
The edifice was dedicated by President David Granger in honour of the distinguished veteran diplomat who served as Guyana’s second Minister of Foreign Affairs.
In his remarks, Sir Shridath noted his role in the drafting of the schedule that would lead to Guyana becoming a republic. “The Republic of Guyana, although it came later than independence, was in our national genes from independence; from birth,” he stated.
He highlighted too, the challenge posed to Guyana by Venezuela and upcoming legal battle slated for the International Court of Justice, (ICJ).
The diplomat said that the border case will settle Venezuela’s “baseless” claim over two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. At this point, he stressed that the threats against Guyana’s sovereignty can only be overcome in the face of unity.
“It is my plea to all fellow Guyanese that between now and then, we do nothing to impair that destiny,” he noted.
Sir Shridath served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1972 to 1975 and has since made significant contributions to the nation’s international relations.
In his address, President Granger noted that Sir Shridath was one of Guyana’s most distinguished Foreign Service members and he continues to serve the nation.
“The Cooperative Republic of Guyana saw it fitting that this institute dedicated to educating our country’s cadets and diplomats should be named after you Sir Shridath, one of the architects of Guyana’s foreign relations.” The President added that Sir Shridath’s stewardship and service to Guyana were “incontestable.”
The annex was dedicated to Sir Shridath for his outstanding services to the nation’s diplomatic evolution. The building, which also houses the Foreign Services Institute and the Ministry’s library, underwent renovation from 2017 to 2019.
Feb 21, 2020As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra...
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Today in Guyana, nuff television and radio stations abound and nuff interview programmes come with them. People want to... more
There are a lot of pretenders out there claiming to understand the oil contract which the government signed. Their mission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]