Silver Hill residents charged with murder of ex-soldier

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Curt Mingo, Courtney Wolfe and his wife Candacy Wolfe appeared on Wednesday in the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, and were charged with the
murder of Daniel Jermaine Forde, an ex-soldier who was fatally beaten by residents of Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, after he reportedly attempted to rob a shopkeeper.
The defendants were not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleges that that on February 11, 2020 at Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, they murdered Forde. The defendants are being represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes.
The couple and Mingo were remanded to prison until February 25.
The 22-year-old Forde succumbed after a brutal beating, which he received on February 11, during what was said to be a botched robbery at a shop at Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden.
The police had identified Forde as an ex-soldier, who resided at 759 ‘B’ Field Sophia.
According to reports, a 36-year-old woman was in her shop around 19:30 hrs when Forde, who was armed with a cutlass, approached and demanded that the shopkeeper hand over her money.
The woman raised an alarm and Forde began to chop at the shop’s grillwork to gain access. He also damaged a flat-screen television.
Residents responded to the woman’s screams and managed to disarm Forde. They then inflicted a beating on him.
Forde was escorted to the Highway Patrol Base before being taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital. He succumbed at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.
