RFA Champions League 2020 North Rupununi leg to kick off tomorrow

Following the kick off of the 2020 edition of the Rupununi Football Association Champions League two weekends ago in Central Rupununi, attention

Action in the opening match of the RFA 202 CL between Gladiators FC and Tabagtinga FC at the Culvertcity Sports Ground.

will now switch to the North Rupununi which will commence tomorrow at the Kwatamang Sports Ground.
An opening ceremony is scheduled to take place from 09:30hrs followed by the first match one hour later, a male clash between Challengers Football Club and Wowetta FC.
Next up will be a female showdown pitting Challengers FC against Surama FC with the final match of the day, another male encounter between Paiwomak FC and their counterparts from
Surama FC.

