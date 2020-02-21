Reporters concerned about safety of GECOM Media Centre

A number of media houses have raised concerns about the safety of the area surrounding the Ashmin’s Building at downtown Georgetown. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has selected the building as its media centre.

This is according to Nazima Raghubir, President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA).

During the upcoming general and regional elections, media operatives are expected to congregate there for regular press engagements with GECOM.

Public Relations Officer, (PRO) of GECOM, Yolanda Ward confirmed on Wednesday that the building located at High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, has been also assigned to house the offices of the Chief Elections Officer and the Returning Officer for Region Four during the elections, in addition to the media centre.

The building is located in the vicinity of the crime-prone area downtown Georgetown. Robberies are especially a regular occurrence.

Despite the concern, Raghubir noted that at this point GECOM is resolute in housing the accommodations for the media at Ashmin’s building.

Ward has said that GECOM will ensure adequate security presence at the location. She assured that a safe environment is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Alliance for Change, Khemraj Ramjattan appeared at a press conference for the APNU+AFC coalition to discuss crime and security. At the coalition’s Lamaha Street headquarters, the incumbent Public Security Minister sought to convince the media yet again that serious crime is not out of control, thanks to the Government’s Smart City programme, among other initiatives implemented for stronger public security.

Asked whether Government has scientifically reviewed the effectiveness of the citywide camera installations, Ramjattan said that it hasn’t. However, he said that his evidence shows that the project is very effective, in that it deters criminals. He also said that detection rates of criminals have increased.

He said that media houses like Kaieteur and Stabroek News ought to understand the effect of reporting serious crime on the front pages of the newspapers. The Minister had told Kaieteur News previously that the media has a responsibility not to sensationalise crime.