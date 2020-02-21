Private Sector Commission calls for Election Day to be declared a holiday

The Private Sector Commission is calling for Election Day to be declared a national holiday.

According to the commission, it has given serious consideration to the absolute need for the maintenance of law and order, and the free and unhindered access to and from the polling place for every citizen qualified to vote on March 2nd.

“The Private Sector Commission is of the view, therefore, that, as has been the case in previous General and Regional Elections, Election Day be declared a holiday, ensuring that every voter is free to cast their vote and return directly and safely to their homes. The Private Sector Commission calls upon the government to declare 2nd March, 2020, a National Holiday.”

Already, the Ministry of Education has said it will be a day when all public schools will be closed.