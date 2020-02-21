Private Sector Commission calls for Election Day to be declared a holiday

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Private Sector Commission is calling for Election Day to be declared a national holiday.
According to the commission, it has given serious consideration to the absolute need for the maintenance of law and order, and the free and unhindered access to and from the polling place for every citizen qualified to vote on March 2nd.
“The Private Sector Commission is of the view, therefore, that, as has been the case in previous General and Regional Elections, Election Day be declared a holiday, ensuring that every voter is free to cast their vote and return directly and safely to their homes. The Private Sector Commission calls upon the government to declare 2nd March, 2020, a National Holiday.”
Already, the Ministry of Education has said it will be a day when all public schools will be closed.
Feb 21, 2020As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra...
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Today in Guyana, nuff television and radio stations abound and nuff interview programmes come with them. People want to... more
There are a lot of pretenders out there claiming to understand the oil contract which the government signed. Their mission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]