Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Marcus Bisram case… Prosecution tenders statements of all witnesses

Feb 21, 2020 News 0

As the inquiry continues into the Marcus Bisram case, all statements given by the witnesses in the matter were tendered by the Stacy Goodings-led prosecution.

Marcus Bisram

The proceedings continued before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court. The inquiry commenced with the prosecution calling their star witness to testify in court. That proceeding was held in camera because of his age (17). However, yesterday another witness was expected to be called but it was mentioned that he is currently out of the country. Only statements of witnesses were tendered.
The matter is set to continue on February 27th, when a second witness will testify.
Bisram who was extradited to Guyana late last year was charged with coercing, procuring and demanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt in 2016. Bisram is being represented by Attorneys Sanjeev Datadin and Dexter Todd.
The other five persons are currently awaiting trial in the Berbice High Court.

More in this category

Sports

WJ Enterprise supports Petra Organisation

WJ Enterprise supports Petra Organisation

Feb 21, 2020

As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra...
Read More
RFA Champions League 2020 North Rupununi leg to kick off tomorrow

RFA Champions League 2020 North Rupununi leg to...

Feb 21, 2020

Mix Up wins Ryan Rambalak Aggregate Domino tourney

Mix Up wins Ryan Rambalak Aggregate Domino

Feb 21, 2020

Hemraj Mathura wins RHTY&SC Demerara Bank Spelling Bee

Hemraj Mathura wins RHTY&SC Demerara Bank...

Feb 21, 2020

Golden Republic T20 Bash at Providence tonight Live TV & Radio coverage by NCN

Golden Republic T20 Bash at Providence tonight...

Feb 21, 2020

GFF Elite League Season 5 – Refreshers Workshop held for Referees

GFF Elite League Season 5 – Refreshers...

Feb 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019