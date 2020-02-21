Marcus Bisram case… Prosecution tenders statements of all witnesses

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
As the inquiry continues into the Marcus Bisram case, all statements given by the witnesses in the matter were tendered by the Stacy Goodings-led prosecution.
The proceedings continued before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court. The inquiry commenced with the prosecution calling their star witness to testify in court. That proceeding was held in camera because of his age (17). However, yesterday another witness was expected to be called but it was mentioned that he is currently out of the country. Only statements of witnesses were tendered.
The matter is set to continue on February 27th, when a second witness will testify.
Bisram who was extradited to Guyana late last year was charged with coercing, procuring and demanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt in 2016. Bisram is being represented by Attorneys Sanjeev Datadin and Dexter Todd.
The other five persons are currently awaiting trial in the Berbice High Court.
