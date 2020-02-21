GPHC emergency dept. waiting time significantly lessened

Persons accessing health care services at the Emergency Department attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital are more than likely to have a shorter waiting period, due to the new system that has been put in place by the institution’s Board of Directors.

This is according to a senior official working at the hospital.

In a recent interview with this publication, the official stated that the new system was implemented last Monday and since then, no complaint has been lodged by patients.

Kaieteur News understands that before the new set up, everyone accessing health care at the city hospital through the emergency department had to sit and wait on their respective turns before going to the triage nurse to explain the symptoms they were experiencing.

However, as of now, all patients accessing health care at the city hospital will be seen by medical personnel working in the emergency department first, before they can go to the triage nurse so that their medical information can be documented.

After the inspection, the medical personnel will be able to specify if some persons are in need of emergency care or if it’s just mild sickness that can be treated at the community health centres.

“Right now, at the emergency department, all the patients waiting on the benches to see the triage nurse will first have to be inspected by a doctor or any other medical personnel working in the emergency department. After the waiting patients have been inspected by the medical personnel, they will then be put into different sections to sit, based on the severity of the pain or discomfort they are feeling.”

The official further explained that the implementation of such new processes came into the place after several patients had been lodging complaints about having to wait a very long time in a line to seek medical attention, even when they are feeling severe pain.

Due to the numerous complaints, the Board of Directors at the city hospital carried out an internal investigation that lasted for a period of three days and reading information garnered from the probe, the official stated that it was uncovered that a percentage of persons accessing health care at the city hospital are acquainted with several of the medical personnel working at the hospital

According to sources, this kind of acquaintance was largely affecting the waiting time of persons waiting to see a doctor, because medical personnel working at the department would at all times allow their family or friends to access treatment without joining the line like a normal person.

“Some persons come to this hospital looking and talking normal, but only those persons know the amount of pain he or she is feeling. Before, we had persons waking up at 06:00hrs to come to this hospital so that they could be attended to early and avoid the long wait.”

“Due to the new system it is difficult for medical personnel to sneak their relatives that are feeling mild pain to the doctor’s area, thus bypassing the need of the truly sick persons,” the official said.

Since the implementation of the new system, the congestion in the emergency department has significantly lessened.