Govt.’s 800-acre East Coast ‘city’ project legally questionable – Opposition Leader

… Cites Govt’s diminished capacity

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is of the view that the public must question the circumstances, including the legality, of Government’s sale of over 23 acres of land at Ogle for a series of luxury projects, as part of a wider ‘city’ development project to occur on an earmarked 800 acres of East Coast land.

The former President made these comments during a press conference at his Church Street office yesterday, and added to his statements in a subsequent interview with Kaieteur News.

He told this newspaper that the no confidence motion of December 21, 2018 and the subsequent ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) renders the Government diminished in its capacity.

In its Definitive Orders, issued on July 12, 2019, the Trinidad-based court stated “The CCJ did express the view that it is expected that the Government will continue as a caretaker for the affairs of the county, but that in light of its caretaker role, it should be restrained in the use of its legal authority.”

Subsequently, President David Granger put out his own statement welcoming the direction of the court and that the Government would continue in an ‘interim’ status.

The Ministry of the Presidency stated that this entails the Government continuing a ‘routine’ management of the country, also addressing ‘urgent issues that are in the public interest’. It stated, as well, that it is prepared to consult with the Opposition on matters which require the agreement of both sides.

Does the sale of over 23 acres – and the intended sale of over 700+ more – of state lands by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) – for ‘city’ development constitute any of these duties of an ‘interim’ or ‘caretaker’ government, as set out by the President’s office? Jagdeo asked.

The President had said that his government would not green-light any controversial projects, but the Opposition Leader has now raised questions about the initiative.

Jagdeo said that it’s not just that the Government is making the awards in a diminished capacity, but that the announcement of the deals so close to a highly anticipated general election is also raising eyebrows.

While discussing the awards, NICIL’s business development officer, Rachael Henry, posited that the upcoming elections did not factor into the decision to announce and turn the sod on the projects.

Private investors, including New York-based Guyanese, Edmon Braithwaite and his partner, US developer Mike Elliot of Energy Real Estate Solutions (ERES), have purchased 21 acres at a cost of $26M per acre. The land is located behind the former headquarters of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo). They intend there to erect two hotels, a mini golf course, pool and other amenities, including retail space.

Then there is the sale of 2.61 acres for over $26M per acre for the construction of an AC Marriot hotel, to a Syrian, John Aboud, who has made Trinidad his home.