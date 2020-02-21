Duo committed to stand trial in High Court for ‘White Boy’ murder

Two men who were charged last year for the murder of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser called ‘White Boy’, were yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Kevin Rose, 22, of 1058 Nineteenth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Shemar Moore called ‘Frankie’, 23, of 108 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, both labourers, are jointly charged with the murder of Fraser.

After the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry (PI), the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Rose and Moore for them to stand trial before a judge and jury. The defendants are scheduled to go on trial at the next practicable session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

The duo was on trial before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on May 9, 2019, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the defendants while in the company of others, murdered Patrick Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

According to the police, Fraser, of 518 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, was shot twice, about 20:30hrs, on the day in question. The incident allegedly took place in a yard at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

Police in an initial investigation had revealed that the victim, while imbibing with friends in the yard, was reportedly shot in the region of his upper right leg and right side ribs, by a person or persons unknown. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

