Duo committed to stand trial in High Court for ‘White Boy’ murder

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Two men who were charged last year for the murder of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser called ‘White Boy’, were yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court.
Kevin Rose, 22, of 1058 Nineteenth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Shemar Moore called ‘Frankie’, 23, of 108 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, both labourers, are jointly charged with the murder of Fraser.
After the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry (PI), the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Rose and Moore for them to stand trial before a judge and jury. The defendants are scheduled to go on trial at the next practicable session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.
The duo was on trial before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on May 9, 2019, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the defendants while in the company of others, murdered Patrick Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery.
According to the police, Fraser, of 518 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, was shot twice, about 20:30hrs, on the day in question. The incident allegedly took place in a yard at Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.
Police in an initial investigation had revealed that the victim, while imbibing with friends in the yard, was reportedly shot in the region of his upper right leg and right side ribs, by a person or persons unknown. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.
:
Feb 21, 2020As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra...
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Today in Guyana, nuff television and radio stations abound and nuff interview programmes come with them. People want to... more
There are a lot of pretenders out there claiming to understand the oil contract which the government signed. Their mission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]