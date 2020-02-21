Don’t trust anybody who riding bicycle

Things probably really bad in Guyana. Is either dem have too many thieves or de thieves of today don’t have no scruples. Is not that thieves wasn’t existing back in de day.

Dem had people who use to choke and rob, but dem only use to choke man. Dem use to tackle women, but dem use anodda tactic. Some of dem use to pretend that dem was de woman husband and dem use to assault she and tek way she jewellery. That was then.

Things reach de stage wheh criminals become more bold. Dem start to go in people house and rob dem. And dem didn’t use any tact. Dem use to kick in de people door. That stop when Desmond Hoyte mek some of dem walk pun air.

Now dem have a group that riding round on bicycle snatching women’s purse. Some of dem also robbing anybody who dem see. Dem don’t check to see if de person got money. Dem tekking anything.

That is how de one get shoot de odda day.

Dem boys want to know if things so bad that people gun risk dem life to thief anything. People thiefing $500, imitation gold things and cell phones.

And dem got places wheh dem can sell de imitation jewellery. De police seh dem know who thiefing, but dem got to depend on CCTV camera to ketch dem. And even when dem ketch dem got to let de people go because de people who get rob can’t identify de bandit.

That is wha happen at Giftland. De police see de people, track dem to wheh dem live in de city, arrest dem and had to loose dem.

Just like how people grill up dem house when people start to break in, dem boys gun be watching every man pun a bicycle or a motorbike. And de strange thing is that ordinary people watching these things and tekking action.

But it got a downside. Some people ketch a thief and beat him and he dead. De police charge dem. That is wrong. It encouraging thiefing.

Talk and don’t ignore bicycles and motorcycles.