Death of former national cyclist… Cops check CCTV footage of crash

Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Police have examined Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the February 8, 2020 crash which resulted in the death of former national pedal cyclist, Jude Bentley.
A senior police official said that investigators have checked the footage “frame by frame” to ascertain exactly what transpired.
“We are looking at electronic evidence…we have video evidence, and we have to look at every frame,” the official told Kaieteur News.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators have established that Bentley’s bicycle was fitted with lights and re
flectors.
Bentley was struck down and killed on while cycling on the Rupert Craig Highway, near the Russian Embassy.
Former Army Chief of Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best, was driving the vehicle that struck Bentley.
Police said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.
Reports indicate that driver and cyclist were both heading east when the crash occurred. Best’s vehicle also struck a utility pole.
According to the police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him. He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway.
Best was detained, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward when he complained of feeling unwell. He was discharged a day later and released on $100, 000 station bail.
Feb 21, 2020As part of their corporate responsibility WJ Enterprise has thrown their support behind Petra Organisation. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s location at 126 Regent Road, Bourda, Petra...
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Feb 21, 2020
Today in Guyana, nuff television and radio stations abound and nuff interview programmes come with them. People want to... more
There are a lot of pretenders out there claiming to understand the oil contract which the government signed. Their mission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]