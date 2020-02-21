Latest update February 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Death of former national cyclist… Cops check CCTV footage of crash

Police have examined Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the February 8, 2020 crash which resulted in the death of former national pedal cyclist, Jude Bentley.

A senior police official said that investigators have checked the footage “frame by frame” to ascertain exactly what transpired.
“We are looking at electronic evidence…we have video evidence, and we have to look at every frame,” the official told Kaieteur News.
Kaieteur News understands that investigators have established that Bentley’s bicycle was fitted with lights and re

Jude Bentley

flectors.
Bentley was struck down and killed on while cycling on the Rupert Craig Highway, near the Russian Embassy.
Former Army Chief of Staff and Retired Rear Admiral, Gary Best, was driving the vehicle that struck Bentley.
Police said that Best was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the accident.
Reports indicate that driver and cyclist were both heading east when the crash occurred. Best’s vehicle also struck a utility pole.
According to the police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him. He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck the cyclist, who fell onto the roadway.
Best was detained, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s cardiac ward when he complained of feeling unwell. He was discharged a day later and released on $100, 000 station bail.

 

