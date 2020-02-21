Cuban butcher shot dead by motorcycle bandits

By Shikema Dey

Mere hours after this publication called on the Guyana Police Force to pursue a more aggressive patrol exercise to protect citizens against bike snatchers, a Cuban national was yesterday morning shot dead by one of two bandits on a motorcycle.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 am, as the victim, a butcher, was making his way to work, at the Rossignol Butchery located on Church Street, Georgetown.

The dead man was identified as 35-year-old Ofredis Duarte Campos, of 321 East Street.

According to reports, Campos was walking along Cummings Street, between Middle and Quamina Streets, when two men rode up beside him and attempted to snatch his haversack.

According to the official police report, while on the western parapet proceeding south on Cummings Street, Campos was confronted by the suspects on a red and white XR motorcycle which came from the opposite direction.

It was said that Campos put up a fight with the two men, refusing to let them take his belongings. This fact may have angered the thieves, as one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot Campos multiple times before riding off.

They reportedly escaped with nothing, because all of the dead man’s valuables were found in his possession.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced d

ead on arrival.

The man’s uncle related that Campos had left their East Street home just 20 minutes, before he (uncle) received a call saying that his nephew was dead.

“He left home to go work and then I get a call saying that he was robbed and dead. When I went to the place, I reach him on the ground covered in blood. He was dead.”

According to the uncle, Campos was shot at least three times by the men.

“When I saw the body, he had gunshot wounds to his right wrist, upper chest and under his chin. He could not survive that.”

The man said that his nephew was very hard working and would not allow anyone to bully him.

“He works hard, he has two children, two daughters and he works hard for them. He would not let nobody push him around, so I know he fight with them for his bag, and that is how he died, because he fight.”

Meanwhile, Commander of Division 4 A, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas disclosed to Kaieteur News that they are working to obtain CCTV footage from nearby businesses to possibly provide some help with the identity of the men.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted tomorrow.

In recent times, there has been a sharp increase in street robberies in the capital city, done mostly by young men using bicycles or motorcycles. The men would usually attack victims by snatching their bags and other belongings while passing by.