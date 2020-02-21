Confidentiality officially empowers political criminals and cronies

Anything to do with local content that is CONFIDENTIAL is a big problem, which could lead to a corruption crisis. It would make prior shenanigans look like petty thievery. It is why this paper says a loud NO to anything that is confidential relative to Local Content provisions.

It is a nonstarter and should be condemned outright. We, at Kaieteur News, so damn it.

There are substantial precedents for our unalterable stance relative to how local content can become monstrously disfigured, and this is even when things are not so confidential. Look at several countries with similar circumstances to Guyana, financially, and the stories are identical.

First, the riches are exploited by the foreigners. Second, local leaders and ruling elites spring into action to enrich themselves quickly. Third, they create a sophisticated and complicated network (a maze) of corporate entities to conceal their grand larcenies.

Most important, and fourth, the native populations of starving, suffering, and despairing are left in the gutter of their enduring impoverishment, while their political masters live high on the hog and take them for yet another crippling ride.

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of those populations cheated by their crooked and deceiving rulers – mostly democratically elected – have nothing but their lifelong miseries and anguish to show for the hundreds of billions received by and stolen by the local political bandits.

This is what we think, and sense is at work when this garbage about local content and confidentiality is merged and mentioned in the same conman’s breath. For when local content is confidential, then the shell companies, and the intricate nests of corporate creatures that are conjured to deceive, are free to operate with unchecked abandon.

Confidentiality officially empowers the politically criminal, in conjunction with their handpicked bureaucratic cronies, to come up with endless business wizardries to provide the perfect covers for corruption on a grand scale and one unimagined as to its breathtaking scale.

Confidentiality in terms of local content furnishes enough time and lots of room to engage in uninterrupted financial skullduggery without the population being any wiser. By the time that it gets some awareness, it is too late, and the tens of billions in damage is done, with no recovery possible, with little assets left to salvage to give something to the empty-handed masses.

Confidentiality facilitates much secrecy occurring and beyond early detection. This is what one government after the other practiced and prospered from, that was castigated by the then opposition, which is now the current government. Now the latter is trying to pull the same dirty trick for the same dirty result.

That is what has come to light in Angola and Equatorial Guinea, and other Third World places.

Guyanese had better come to their senses quickly, or they would share the fate of poor brethren everywhere. It must be NO to confidentiality by anybody regarding local content. A loud NO to any such provisions. A great, big NO to any schemer bringing that before the public.