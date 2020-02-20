Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL method

Feb 20, 2020 Sports 0

Zeelugt beat host Vergenoegen by seven runs via Duckworth Lewis method when the Dwayne Stephen/Big Yard Auto Sales 50-over competition

Kanhaiya Ramkarran

continued on Sunday last on the East Bank of Essequibo.
Vergenoegen managed 180 all out in 29.1 overs, batting first. Eknauth Persaud made 80, T. Gill got 24 and N. Ramalin 20; V. Kissoon claimed 3-26 and Kanhaiya Ramkarran 3-39. Zeelugt were 158-3 in 24.4 overs when rain prevented further play. Ramkarran made 76, N. Dass 27 not out and R. Ramjattan 21. D. Stephen took 2-20.
Parika Salem gained a walk over from Ruby.

More in this category

Sports

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first tournament?

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first...

Feb 20, 2020

Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the...
Read More
Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL method

Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL...

Feb 20, 2020

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC, CSC fixture

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC,...

Feb 20, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for Monday 24th February

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for...

Feb 20, 2020

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools Windball Cricket

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools...

Feb 20, 2020

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars among President’s Cup Futsal winners

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars...

Feb 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019