Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL method

Zeelugt beat host Vergenoegen by seven runs via Duckworth Lewis method when the Dwayne Stephen/Big Yard Auto Sales 50-over competition
continued on Sunday last on the East Bank of Essequibo.
Vergenoegen managed 180 all out in 29.1 overs, batting first. Eknauth Persaud made 80, T. Gill got 24 and N. Ramalin 20; V. Kissoon claimed 3-26 and Kanhaiya Ramkarran 3-39. Zeelugt were 158-3 in 24.4 overs when rain prevented further play. Ramkarran made 76, N. Dass 27 not out and R. Ramjattan 21. D. Stephen took 2-20.
Parika Salem gained a walk over from Ruby.
