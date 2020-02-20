Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC, CSC fixture

Young Guns Sports Club Junior male team defeated an Open Female XI by 80 runs when the teams collided in T20 fixture on Sunday last at the New Opportunity Corps ground, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Young Guns Juniors batted first and managed 172-3. Jared Allycock struck six fours in a top score of 72, while Ramesh Singh scored 55. Lisa Charles claimed 2 for 28. The Open Females were bowled out for 92 in reply. Kumarie Persaud made 19 as Royden Morris claimed 3 for 9 and man-of-the-match Ramesh Singh took 2 for 15.

Rain prevented further play in the game between Young Guns SC and Crown Sports Club of Johanna Cecelia. Young Guns SC posted 185-4, taking first strike. Reyaad Mohammed slammed six fours and two sixes in a top score of 55, while Sudarsahand Manniram made 49 with three fours and two sixes. Ramnarine Ragubar took 2-22. In reply, Crown SC were 24 without loss when rain intervened. Former Essequibo wicket keeper batsman Jewan Singh was not out on 22 with four fours.

The Young Guns Junior and the Open Female XI encounter was sponsored by Coach Forbes Daniels, family and friends. In his brief remarks Daniels encouraged the players to take the game seriously. He encouraged them to acquire playing gears and stressed on the importance of preparation, stating that failure to prepare is prepare to fail. He expressed gratitude to Kumar Dass for his input.