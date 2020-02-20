Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for Monday 24th February

The one day horserace meet organised by the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facility (RCMTCSF) which was scheduled for last Sunday has been pushed back to Monday 24th February.

All arrangement remains the same. The meet will be held at the Club’s facilities at Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice. The races will be run under the rules of the legislative draft by Late Senior Council and Horserace magnate the late Attorney-at-Law Marcel Crawford.

Six races are listed on the days programme with over $2M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

The feature event is for the Crawford takes with a first prize of $500,000 and trophy over 1400 meters.

The ‘J’ and lower race has a winner’s purse of $220,000 and a trophy also over 1400M.

There is a race for 3-Year-Old horses, which carries a winners take of $200,000 and a trophy, is another 1400M event.

The race for L1 and Lower horses will see the winner taking home $150,000 and a trophy over 1200M.

The winner for the event for L2 and Lower will take away $80,000 and a trophy over 1200M.

There is a race for L3 unclassified horses and they will be running for a winner’s prize of $60,000 and trophy over 1100M.

Among sponsors on board are Banks DIH Limited, Attorney at Law Senior Counsel Rajenda Poonai, Colin Elcock and Diquan Trading and Poonai Pharmacy among others.

Individual trophies and other incentives will be given to outstanding jockeys and trainers and stables. Interested persons can contact Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 600-7690 for further information. (Samuel Whyte)