Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Public schools to close on Elections Day

Feb 20, 2020 News 0

All public schools will be closed for Elections Day.
According to the Ministry of Education yesterday, approval has been granted for the closure to facilitate the smooth operations of General and Region Elections.
Scores of public schools across the country will be used as polling stations on that day.
According to the Ministry, permission was also granted for the use of the schools for polling on March 2, 2020.

More in this category

Sports

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first tournament?

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first...

Feb 20, 2020

Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the...
Read More
Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL method

Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL...

Feb 20, 2020

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC, CSC fixture

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC,...

Feb 20, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for Monday 24th February

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for...

Feb 20, 2020

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools Windball Cricket

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools...

Feb 20, 2020

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars among President’s Cup Futsal winners

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars...

Feb 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019