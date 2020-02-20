Public schools to close on Elections Day

Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
All public schools will be closed for Elections Day.
According to the Ministry of Education yesterday, approval has been granted for the closure to facilitate the smooth operations of General and Region Elections.
Scores of public schools across the country will be used as polling stations on that day.
According to the Ministry, permission was also granted for the use of the schools for polling on March 2, 2020.
