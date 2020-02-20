Prison officer remanded

A serving member of the Guyana Prison Service, George Selman, who is no stranger to the court, yesterday appeare

d in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who remanded him to prison on two charges, breach of protection order and threatening language.

Selman, 43, of 42 Hinck Street, Charlestown, denied both charges after they were read to him. The first charge alleges that on February 2, 2020 at Hinck Street, Charlestown, he used threatening language towards Donella Andrews.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he contravened a protection order made on July 16, 2018 in relation to Donella Andrews by coming within 50 feet of her and holding her hand.

Attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith, who is representing the defendant, told the court that his client has been in custody for 15 days, a father of four and that he is the sole breadwinner for the youngest child.

However, Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the prevalence of the offence and that the defendant showed no regards for a protection order that was granted by the court in his presence.

After listening to the prosecutor and the attorney, Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant to prison until February 26, 2020.

On October 15, 2017, Selman was charged for assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the presence of her mother on the Number 44 Minibus Park; that matter was dismissed. During that same month, Selman appeared in court and was charged for assaulting a police constable Rodriguez, who was acting in accordance with his duties on August 7, 2017 at Camp Street Prison, Georgetown.