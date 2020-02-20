Newtown man jailed for gun possession after threatening girlfriend

Thirty-one-year-old Royston Rowe, of Newtown, Georgetown, was yesterday jailed by Magistrate Annette Singh for the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The defendant was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Singh.

Yesterday when the matter was called for ruling, the Magistrate noted that the prosecution proved every aspect of the matter and sufficient evidence was shown to the court.

As such, she sentenced Rowe to two years’ imprisonment for the offence.

On Rowe’s first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, he had admitted to the charge, which stated that on July 16, 2019 at Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being the holder of a firearm licence.

According to the facts, on the day in question, the police acting on the information went to Campbell Avenue where they made contact with the girlfriend of the defendant. The woman told the police that Rowe had threatened to kill her and she then handed over a gun to the police, which was said to be the property of Rowe.

When Rowe arrived at the same location, he was arrested and admitted that the firearm was his. An investigation was then launched by the police and Rowe was charged.

Rowe had informed the court that he was previously charged and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for a robbery under arms. He was released from prison in May 2019.

The Magistrate then asked the defendant if the prosecutor’s facts were correct. Rowe told the court that, “The police ain’t find me with no gun, I don’t want to waste the court time. Do what you have to do…All I had in my hand was two Guinness and a pack of cigarettes.”

However, based on the explanation given by the defendant, Magistrate Marcus entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.