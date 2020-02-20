Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man hospitalised after son beats him to curb drinking habit

A father of four is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was severely beaten by his two sons.
The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Malik Williams, of Lot 25 ‘C’ Field Sophia. The incident is said to have occurred last Tuesday around 23:30hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that Mr. Williams is a habitual drinker in the Sophia Community. However, this act of his is usually condemned by his two sons aged 23 and 25.
According to sources, Mr. Williams’s drinking habit reached the worst point on Monday night after he was caught in a drunken state sleeping on the roadway by his sons.
This act of his once again angered the young men who were out with their friends. After recognising it was their father, the young men armed themselves with pieces of wood and severely beat Mr. Williams across his body.
Mr. Williams remains a patient at the city hospital. He sustained cuts and bruises to his body along with a broken left arm.
The incident has since been reported to the Turkeyen Police Station. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

