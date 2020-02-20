Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man accused of dousing drinking buddy, stealing gold band, cash

Feb 20, 2020 News 0

Twenty-one-year-old Ellis Caulder, a miner of Desert Storm, Mahdia, Region Eight, was yesterday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he denied a simple larceny charge.

Remanded: Ellis Caulder

An unrepresented Caulder appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charge was read to him.
It is alleged that on January 1, 2020, at 111 Miles Mahdia, he stole a gold and silver band valued $45,000, and $11,000, cash property of Ray Singh.
The police prosecutor object to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that Caulder has matters of a similar nature pending in the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court. The prosecutor added that the defendant was not attending court for those matters and highlighted that the defendant is a possible flight risk if granted bail.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, around 09:30 hrs Singh and Caulder were imbibing at a bar in Mahdia in the company of others.
The court heard that when Singh got up to go to the washroom, Caulder followed him and threw a liquid in Singh’s face before relieving him of the band and the cash. Caulder then made good his escape.
The matter was reported. The police apprehended Caulder on February 16, 2020.
When asked by the Magistrate if he was aware of the matters that are pending and why he didn’t attend court. The defendant said, “I was not too healthy at that time…and I had to finish my pit.”
Chief Magistrate McLennan then remanded the defendant to prison until April 14, 2020 and the matter was transferred to Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.

 

More in this category

Sports

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first tournament?

3rd Annual Magnum Mash Cup Could Rio All Stars notch their first...

Feb 20, 2020

Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the...
Read More
Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL method

Zeelugt overcome Vergenoegen by seven runs on DL...

Feb 20, 2020

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC, CSC fixture

Young Guns SC Juniors triumph; rain ruins YGSC,...

Feb 20, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for Monday 24th February

Ryan Crawford Turf Club race meet rescheduled for...

Feb 20, 2020

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools Windball Cricket

FBF, NSC, AL Sport & Tour Promotions Schools...

Feb 20, 2020

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars among President’s Cup Futsal winners

Future Stars, Sparta Boss and Berbice All-Stars...

Feb 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Standing up for Guyana

    When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019