Man accused of dousing drinking buddy, stealing gold band, cash

Twenty-one-year-old Ellis Caulder, a miner of Desert Storm, Mahdia, Region Eight, was yesterday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he denied a simple larceny charge.

An unrepresented Caulder appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on January 1, 2020, at 111 Miles Mahdia, he stole a gold and silver band valued $45,000, and $11,000, cash property of Ray Singh.

The police prosecutor object to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that Caulder has matters of a similar nature pending in the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court. The prosecutor added that the defendant was not attending court for those matters and highlighted that the defendant is a possible flight risk if granted bail.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, around 09:30 hrs Singh and Caulder were imbibing at a bar in Mahdia in the company of others.

The court heard that when Singh got up to go to the washroom, Caulder followed him and threw a liquid in Singh’s face before relieving him of the band and the cash. Caulder then made good his escape.

The matter was reported. The police apprehended Caulder on February 16, 2020.

When asked by the Magistrate if he was aware of the matters that are pending and why he didn’t attend court. The defendant said, “I was not too healthy at that time…and I had to finish my pit.”

Chief Magistrate McLennan then remanded the defendant to prison until April 14, 2020 and the matter was transferred to Mahdia Magistrate’s Court.