Is nuff Nancy story

Latest update February 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
People like tell Nancy story. And of course Guyanese like believe Nancy story. De first one involve Exxon. Couple years ago, de oil company announce dat it believe in local content. When dem boys challenge de oil company, de people release how much puri dem buy, how much taxi dem ketch to travel from Marriott to Bourda Market and how much snow cone dem buy.
Yesterday dem release anodda set of figures but people looking at it wid a pinch of salt. De money sound nuff wha dem spend but de argument is dat nobody ain’t check dem figures. Some people believe dem is padded because people accustom to what does happen in Guyana.
People don’t know wheh de money spend or who get it. But then again, when people check de books dem might be able to tell Guyanese de truth.
If dat is trickery then imagine de statement wha de police mek. Two men snatch a lady purse and a man who been right deh pump shots in de snatchers. One of dem dead. Dis thing happen bright day time but nobody don’t know who shoot.
Dis is how people hate dem criminals. Dem would see people brutalizing dem and don’t feel sorry fuh dem. Of course people ain’t even talking bout de lady who purse get snatch. Dem boys don’t even know if she get it back.
Some odda thing dat dem hiding from people is wha price Guyana getting fuh de oil it selling. Late last year dem announce dat dem encourage bids fuh de oil. Three companies bid and dem agree to sell to one.
Dem boys don’t know de price wha Guyana getting per barrel but dem know dat Guyana preparing to ship out one million barrels. It mean dat de cheque come in already. Before de year done, Guyana gon ship out five million barrels.
AND de man in de Energy Department seh dem ain’t count de two percent yet. De only thing is dat dem boys don’t know how much money coming in.
Talk half and keep you eyes open to avoid trickery
Feb 20, 2020Despite their short history in the futsal format, the recently-formed Rio All Stars have an excellent opportunity to notch up their first tournament win when they face the seasoned Bent Street in the...
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Feb 20, 2020
Depending on what happens this Thursday afternoon, this column here may be my last. There are times in life when you enter... more
When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]