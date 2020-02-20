Is nuff Nancy story

People like tell Nancy story. And of course Guyanese like believe Nancy story. De first one involve Exxon. Couple years ago, de oil company announce dat it believe in local content. When dem boys challenge de oil company, de people release how much puri dem buy, how much taxi dem ketch to travel from Marriott to Bourda Market and how much snow cone dem buy.

Yesterday dem release anodda set of figures but people looking at it wid a pinch of salt. De money sound nuff wha dem spend but de argument is dat nobody ain’t check dem figures. Some people believe dem is padded because people accustom to what does happen in Guyana.

People don’t know wheh de money spend or who get it. But then again, when people check de books dem might be able to tell Guyanese de truth.

If dat is trickery then imagine de statement wha de police mek. Two men snatch a lady purse and a man who been right deh pump shots in de snatchers. One of dem dead. Dis thing happen bright day time but nobody don’t know who shoot.

Dis is how people hate dem criminals. Dem would see people brutalizing dem and don’t feel sorry fuh dem. Of course people ain’t even talking bout de lady who purse get snatch. Dem boys don’t even know if she get it back.

Some odda thing dat dem hiding from people is wha price Guyana getting fuh de oil it selling. Late last year dem announce dat dem encourage bids fuh de oil. Three companies bid and dem agree to sell to one.

Dem boys don’t know de price wha Guyana getting per barrel but dem know dat Guyana preparing to ship out one million barrels. It mean dat de cheque come in already. Before de year done, Guyana gon ship out five million barrels.

AND de man in de Energy Department seh dem ain’t count de two percent yet. De only thing is dat dem boys don’t know how much money coming in.

Talk half and keep you eyes open to avoid trickery